The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Younglove's avatar
Mark Younglove
3m

Great book. Very entertaining and also an excellent practical study of leadership and how to make teams work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture