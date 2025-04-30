📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 62,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Former Bush official: Leaders stole trillions to build digital prison for control …

UK hit by strange grid event hours before Spain blackout…

Oliver Stone says US & Russia were close to WWIII over Ukraine war…

Putin rejects ceasefire, demands Ukraine territory despite US pressure…

France blames Russian GRU for years-long cyberattacks…

UK joins US in airstrike on Houthis…

Kim Jong Un orders nuclear arms on North Korea navy vessels…

Pakistan warns of imminent Indian strike within 36 hours…

Canada enters phase of ‘managed decline’ under Carney’s rule…

Royal Marine punished for raising DEI concerns in training…

Central banks hoarding gold ahead of monetary reset…

World Bank sees global commodity prices plunging into 2026…

Tony Blair blasts Net Zero movement as ‘hysterical’ and ‘irrational’…

Study: Central Africa was 2.5°C warmer than today 7,000 years ago…

📖 Today’s Book

Callous Disregard: Autism and Vaccines--The Truth Behind a Tragedy by Andrew J. Wakefield

