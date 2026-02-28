The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Radical Individualist
14h

"Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou explains why Iran isn’t about to fall apart."

This guy should know. The CIA is quite expert at screwing up 'regime change.' They even screwed up the 'regime change' in the USA in 2024. It was Trump who beat them at their own game.

My money is on Trump. No, I'm not a fanboy, I'm a pragmatist. The entrenched elite are so inbred, they can't think even basic thoughts without screwing it up.

