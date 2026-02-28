** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou explains why Iran isn’t about to fall apart.

Trump declares war on Iran and says the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost.

Timing of US-Israel attack on Iran bears symbolic meaning in Judaism Ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, worshippers read the specific portion from the Old Testament, known as Zachor. The passage from the book of Deuteronomy commands the ancient Israelites to remember an unprovoked attack by the nation of Amalek and to eradicate the memory of Amalek once the Israelites are settled in their land.

Empire ‘sleepwalking’ into Iran war catastrophe Kit Klarenberg argues the US is drifting toward a catastrophic war with Iran despite limited military readiness and overwhelming domestic opposition. Washington’s buildup masks deep structural weakness and escalating strategic risk.

Iran launches retaliatory strikes at targets across Middle East Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from an area near the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain. The extent of any damage is unclear and the US has not commented. Elsewhere across the region, explosions have been heard in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait - also homes to US military bases.

US and Israeli attack on Iran: At least 51 girls reported killed in strike on school The attack on Saturday morning hit Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab city in the southern Hormozgan province. The victims were between seven and 12 years old

Cuba faces ‘zero hour’ as Trump, Rubio put squeeze on regime Trump on Friday suggested the U.S. could achieve a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, perhaps mirroring America’s approach to Venezuela, where the military took out its leaders but kept the regime largely in place while demanding greater economic cooperation.

Churchill Misrepresented Most people revere Winston Churchill as the hero who saved the West, but now conspiracy theorists are calling his legacy into question.

French prosecutors probe Al-Fayeds over sex trafficking He traded on the glamour of owning Harrods, the Paris Ritz and luxury yachts, but Mohamed Al-Fayed was at the centre of a dark web of alleged abuse, say French lawyers for women who liken him to US sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

From the Rothschilds to Bohemian Grove, the MSM rushes to prove us right. Again. The list of Epstein-linked resignations is growing, but are any of these names really elite? Or they are political has-beens and disposable non-entities?