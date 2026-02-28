Regime Change & Today's Must-Reads (28 February 2026)
🔥Top Stories
Purim timing fuels symbolism claims around Iran strikes…
Iran launches retaliatory strikes across Middle East bases…
School strike in Iran reportedly kills dozens of children…
Trump pressures Cuba as regime faces mounting crisis…
Churchill’s legacy challenged by revisionist historical critics…
French prosecutors investigate Al-Fayed family over trafficking claims…
Epstein files reveal powerful Lang family’s deep ties…
US agencies warn about risks from Musk’s Grok chatbot…
Pentagon threatens Anthropic designation over AI safeguards dispute…
Government project secretly tracked EV drivers using phone data…
Congress quietly restores funding to Fauci-linked research program…
…and many more stories below.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Trump declares war on Iran and says the lives of courageous American heroes may be lost.
Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou explains why Iran isn’t about to fall apart.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Timing of US-Israel attack on Iran bears symbolic meaning in Judaism
Ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, worshippers read the specific portion from the Old Testament, known as Zachor. The passage from the book of Deuteronomy commands the ancient Israelites to remember an unprovoked attack by the nation of Amalek and to eradicate the memory of Amalek once the Israelites are settled in their land.
Empire ‘sleepwalking’ into Iran war catastrophe
Kit Klarenberg argues the US is drifting toward a catastrophic war with Iran despite limited military readiness and overwhelming domestic opposition. Washington’s buildup masks deep structural weakness and escalating strategic risk.
Iran launches retaliatory strikes at targets across Middle East
Huge plumes of black smoke were seen rising from an area near the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Manama, Bahrain. The extent of any damage is unclear and the US has not commented.
Elsewhere across the region, explosions have been heard in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait - also homes to US military bases.
US and Israeli attack on Iran: At least 51 girls reported killed in strike on school
The attack on Saturday morning hit Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab city in the southern Hormozgan province. The victims were between seven and 12 years old
Cuba faces ‘zero hour’ as Trump, Rubio put squeeze on regime
Trump on Friday suggested the U.S. could achieve a “friendly takeover” of Cuba, perhaps mirroring America’s approach to Venezuela, where the military took out its leaders but kept the regime largely in place while demanding greater economic cooperation.
Churchill Misrepresented
Most people revere Winston Churchill as the hero who saved the West, but now conspiracy theorists are calling his legacy into question.
French prosecutors probe Al-Fayeds over sex trafficking
He traded on the glamour of owning Harrods, the Paris Ritz and luxury yachts, but Mohamed Al-Fayed was at the centre of a dark web of alleged abuse, say French lawyers for women who liken him to US sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.
From the Rothschilds to Bohemian Grove, the MSM rushes to prove us right. Again.
The list of Epstein-linked resignations is growing, but are any of these names really elite? Or they are political has-beens and disposable non-entities?
THE LANGS: The Family That Called Epstein ‘Dad’
The public story of Jack and Caroline Lang was supposed to be a triumph of culture and enlightened politics in the Fifth Republic. The private record now emerging from the Epstein files reads more like the biography of a dynasty that treated power as a family asset and a convicted sexual predator as a useful friend.
Technology
Government Agencies Raise Alarm About Use of Elon Musk’s Grok Chatbot
The warnings preceded the Pentagon’s decision this week to put xAI at the center of some of the nation’s most sensitive and secretive operations by agreeing to allow its chatbot Grok to be used in classified settings.
Statement on the comments from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth
“Earlier today, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shared on X that he is directing the Department of War to designate Anthropic a supply chain risk. This action follows months of negotiations that reached an impasse over two exceptions we requested to the lawful use of our AI model, Claude: the mass domestic surveillance of Americans and fully autonomous weapons.”
Two-year government project tracked EV drivers using their mobile phone data
The government has been spying on electric vehicle drivers using their mobile phone data to get insights into their behaviour, according to a new report.
Ranked: The 20 Most Visited Websites in the World in 2026 (I may have altered the image slightly!)
Google remains the most visited website in the world in 2026, with nearly 95 billion monthly visits. ChatGPT has climbed into the global top five, ahead of Reddit, Wikipedia, and X.
Finance/Economy
Blackstone plans public vehicle to buy AI data centers
Blackstone Inc. is launching a publicly traded acquisition company focused on purchasing data centers, providing retail investors access to the artificial intelligence infrastructure sector.
Health
Why the Manufacturing and the Regulatory Guidance of mRNA Vaccines Matters
Prior to the emergency authorizations in 2020, mRNA vaccine technology had never been deployed at scale in humans. Only two clinical trials, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and one from Moderna, had ever tested this platform in people.
Congress Restores Funding to Fauci-Linked Research — Is It Gain-of-Function?
Congress is still funding a federal program established by Dr. Anthony Fauci to support emerging infectious disease research — despite cuts implemented last year by the Trump administration and the NIH, The Disinformation Chronicle reported Wednesday. The $18.2 million was slipped into the appropriations bill for fiscal year 2026.
👀 In Case You Missed It
Aliens Cause Global Warming By Michael Crichton
Rather than serving as a cleansing force, science has in some instances been seduced by the more ancient lures of politics and publicity. Some of the demons that haunt our world in recent years are invented by scientists. The world has not benefited from permitting these demons to escape free.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Scientists confirm biblical earthquake that shook the earth at the moment of Jesus’ crucifixion
The Gospel of Matthew says ‘the earth shook’ moments after Jesus cried out before dying on the cross, and researchers in 2012 reported evidence that could support the verse.
Two Explorers Spent 16 Years Hunting a Legendary $138 Million Treasure. They Say They Just Found It.
In 1721, a pirate ambush sent a massive fortune to the bottom of the Indian Ocean. Did these archaeologists finally uncover the wreckage?
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
