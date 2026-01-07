The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Den Arto
8h

Light Water Nuclear reactors are still the accident waiting to happen that they have always been as demonstrated at Fukishima which is still too hot to handle. They should not be Greenwashed so that Google, Microsoft and OpenAI can bet our house on AI. But there are other nuclear power technologies that could be safe and feasible, including Thorium and fusion power. China has stolen the march on Thorium because the West decided to stop investing in research. Our Financialists would rather make money gambling than investing in Main Street and R&D.

book: Thorium Energy Cheaper Than Coal by Hargrave

