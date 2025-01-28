Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Deception: The Great Covid Cover-Up by Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul was on to Anthony Fauci from the start. Wielding previously unimaginable power, Fauci misled the country about the origins of the Covid pandemic and shut down scientific dissent.



One of the few leaders who dared to challenge "America’s Doctor" was Senator Rand Paul, himself a physician. Deception is his indictment of the catastrophic failures of the public health bureaucracy during the pandemic.



Senator Paul presents the evidence that:



The Covid virus was likely the product of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab in China—research funded in part by the U.S. government.

Taxpayer dollars for that research were deceptively funneled to Wuhan without the required regulatory review.

Fauci and his scientific yes-men knew from day one about Covid’s origin and tried to cover it up.

Fauci and his allies ruthlessly attacked everyone—including highly qualified scientists—who threatened to reveal the truth about the pandemic.



Why? Hundreds of millions of dollars of grants and unreported royalties were at stake, and heads would roll if the truth got out.



It almost worked. At Fauci’s insistence, the government imposed needlessly extreme lockdowns on Americans at the cost of immense personal and economic destruction.



Covid-19 was deadly, but the real killer was the coverup, led by America’s most durable medical bureaucrat—a man for whom the truth was too often expendable.



Senator Paul makes a powerful case that funding dangerous bioengineering in a totalitarian country is madness. If we don’t heed this warning, the next pandemic could be far worse.

