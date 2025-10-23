📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 73,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

US sanctions Russian oil after Trump/Putin meeting cancelled…

Putin oversees nuclear missile drills amid rising global tensions…

Amazon to replace 600,000 US jobs with robots…

Hundreds of public figures demand global ban on AI superintelligence…

China surges ahead of US in nuclear power race…

Google sued over AI fabricating fake news articles…

US debt tops $38 trillion in record borrowing spree…

Musk’s ‘Star Trek Stalinism’—how Elon is reshaping American power…

WMO accused of manipulating climate data in new report…

California pays parents to vaccinate kids…

Many Americans suspect hospitals worsened COVID-19 deaths…

Is America’s huge vaccine schedule harming children’s health?

Scientists create ‘universal’ kidney compatible with any blood type…

US drone prototype tested with powerful nose-mounted laser weapon…

