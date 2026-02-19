** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

🔥Top Stories

Tucker Carlson questioned in Israel, passport seized…

US to withdraw all 1,000 troops from Syria…

Israel on highest alert over possible US strike…

Trump blasts Starmer over Chagos Islands deal…

Why release Epstein files after eight years?

Wexner claims he was “conned,” denies wrongdoing…

Norway’s moral image shaken by Epstein scandal…

Lawmakers accuse DOJ of muddying Epstein disclosures…

Civil service plot feared against future Right-wing government…

Who really governs Britain: politicians or judges?

Rethinking business in a world without intellectual property…

US plans portal to bypass European content bans…

Jet engines repurposed to power AI data centres…

BlackRock chief: $2m retirement out of reach for most…

Coal power surges as energy demand climbs…

Giant viruses blur line between life and non-life…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight