Predictably Russia gets blamed for arson attacks on British Prime Minister & Today's Must-Reads (16 June 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Top Stories
Even Trump’s own team doubts Iran will make nuclear concessions…
Trump considering $300 billion investment fund if Iran holds ceasefire…
Russian and US bombers crash on same day…
White applicants blocked from UK jobseeker schemes…
EU migration pact forces member states to accept assigned migrants…
Epstein paid Palm Beach deputies for preferential jail treatment…
The UK social media ban is a super-surveillance operation…
US emergency oil reserve hits lowest level since Reagan…
Bank of Japan raises rates to 31-year high…
Natural England want to kill 75% of Dartmoor ponies to save the environment…
US funded biolabs in 30 countries experimenting on contagious pathogens…
Hundreds of young people compensated for permanent HPV vaccine injuries…
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