Police arresting 30 people a day for offensive messages · Who Perpetrated the Maidan Massacre? Tariffs signal the end of globalisation & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 31 March - 6 April 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 59,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 6 April 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
📖 Today’s Book
🎞️ Worth Watching
Ryan and Saagar are joined by Jefferson Morley to discuss the latest on the JFK files.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
🥊 Quick Hits
What really happened in Bucha? The questions Western media won’t ask.
The narrative on an event from three years ago is under scrutiny. Here’s a closer look at the evidence.
Who Perpetrated the Maidan Massacre? Who Overthrew the Ukrainian Government in 2014? A Critique of Battleground Ukraine
Understanding who was responsible for the Maidan massacre and the related overthrow of Yanukovych that followed this massacre is important from scholarly and conflict resolution perspectives because these events were critical junctures in the conflict escalation that culminated in the Russia-Ukraine war and the proxy NATO-Russia war in Ukraine.
He Wasn't Kidding.
Yes, stock prices are down this morning. Duh. Slavery is profitable for the slaver. If you want to know who's been exploiting both the environment and humans overseas you need only look at who's stock prices got hammered the most. Those entities, of course, are screwing you out of a reasonably-decent wage job, and now have a choice to make.
Stocks Plunge as the Market Understood What Tariffs Are: A Tax on Corporate Profit Margins.
Trump explained it clearly yesterday, and markets understood. But companies have known it all along.
Trump’s tariffs are the end of globalisation - Europe can’t fight a trade war
Will Trump get what he wants? In terms of reshoring manufacturing, the answer is probably yes. For the largest trading partners, such as China and Germany, this will be a massive shock because of what it implies for the sustainability of the current economic models.
The police have become the rent-a-goons of the easily offended.
A couple were arrested and held for eight hours after criticising their daughter’s school on WhatsApp.
Police make 30 arrests a day for offensive online messages.
Thousands of people are being detained and questioned for sending messages that cause “annoyance”, “inconvenience” or “anxiety” to others via the internet, telephone or mail.
The sinister rise of connotation policing.
The state is not just punishing what is said but what is inferred.
What’s that sound? Civilisation crashing around us.
We are in a world where meritocracy is a form of racial harassment, where the police can change the meaning of words, where we must not give children British values, and where we have to feel guilty about historic events over which we had neither influence nor control. Irrational, illogical, insanely absurd. Hello Dark Age.
How “Adolescence” offers us a peek inside the machine.
We’re not getting laws passed because of TV shows, we’re getting TV shows made so they can pass laws.
How Globalists Use Crazed Leftists To Piss Off The Populace And Provoke Dictatorship.
Many conservatives and liberty advocates still don’t understand that we are in the middle of a 4th Generation conflict. It’s not a political or ideological disagreement, it’s a war; a guerrilla war in which the enemy hides behind civilian status and the legal apparatus.
Advanced Economies Are Being Pushed Toward Financial Collapse.
Gail Tverberg thinks we are headed toward smaller, mostly less-advanced, more independent, economies. This change is also likely to lead to various types of financial collapse for many of today’s Advanced Economies.
Who Owns the Gold?
With people calling for an audit of the US gold stores at Fort Knox, perhaps we should remember how that gold got there in the first place. Franklin Roosevelt‘s theft of gold from the American people is a crime that still needs to be rectified.
Another worrying way covid jabs can provoke cancer.
A new peer-reviewed study links the mRNA Covid-19 vaccines to long-term changes in genetic structures that can provoke an inflammatory response, and lead to the onset of cancer and autoimmune disorders.
Mark Steyn and the Reversal of Fortune.
Above all the case illustrates the failure of the American system of justice. A trivial case that should have been disposed of in a few months has been allowed to fester for over a decade at a ridiculous (and, for the defendants, cruel) cost—with no end in sight. Major structural reforms are needed to address this problem.
Scientists ‘Unexpectedly’ Find The Declining Sea Ice Trend Since 1980 Has Radiatively Cooled The Earth.
The alarmist narrative that says disappearing sea ice serves to enhance and worsen global warming may now be discarded.
🗑️ Must NOT Reads
The Fascism Expert at Yale Who’s Fleeing America.
Philosophy professor Jason Stanley is leaving the US for Canada, “the Ukraine of North America,” because he believes Trump’s America is “pretty far along” in the grips of fascism.
💎 Fascinating Finds
An Engineer Says He’s Found a Way to Overcome Earth’s Gravity.
This new propulsion system could rewrite the rules of spaceflight—not to mention completely defy conventional physics. While the company behind the drive, Exodus Propulsion Technologies, says that the drive can achieve a thrust to counteract Earth’s gravity, such a claim still needs independent verification and a healthy dose of skepticism.
One Of The Biggest Changes In Human Prehistory Challenged By Scientists.
A recent study has challenged traditional thinking by emphasizing the significance of human interactions in the transition from hunting and gathering to farming—one of humanity's most significant historical shifts.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.
It's sheer insanity that has captured Britain.