📖 Today’s Book

The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros by Matt Palumbo

🎞️ Worth Watching

Ryan and Saagar are joined by Jefferson Morley to discuss the latest on the JFK files.

🔒 Paid Content

🥊 Quick Hits

🗑️ Must NOT Reads

The Fascism Expert at Yale Who’s Fleeing America. Philosophy professor Jason Stanley is leaving the US for Canada, “the Ukraine of North America,” because he believes Trump’s America is “pretty far along” in the grips of fascism.

💎 Fascinating Finds

An Engineer Says He’s Found a Way to Overcome Earth’s Gravity. This new propulsion system could rewrite the rules of spaceflight—not to mention completely defy conventional physics. While the company behind the drive, Exodus Propulsion Technologies, says that the drive can achieve a thrust to counteract Earth’s gravity, such a claim still needs independent verification and a healthy dose of skepticism.

One Of The Biggest Changes In Human Prehistory Challenged By Scientists. A recent study has challenged traditional thinking by emphasizing the significance of human interactions in the transition from hunting and gathering to farming—one of humanity's most significant historical shifts.

