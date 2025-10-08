Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Secret Life of Real Estate and Banking Hardcover by Phillip J. Anderson

Tracing the history of housing cycles in the United States, this examination shows how the banking system reacts to prosperity and recession and reveals the ways regulations enacted after each collapse tend to disappear when boom times return.

With its invaluable insights and practical advice, the discussion is aimed at both novice and experienced investors who want to know why the real estate cycle moves as it does, how it can be forecasted in advance, and how best to profit from this knowledge.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share