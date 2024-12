馃摪 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 42,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

馃敟 Top Stories

Treasury grants Ukraine $20B loan using immobilized Russian assets鈥

Netanyahu declares seized Golan Heights part of Israel 鈥渇or eternity.鈥濃

Turkey鈥檚 Erdo臒an poised to crush Syrian Kurds after Assad's fall鈥

Massive database documents alleged Israeli war crimes in Gaza鈥

Iran鈥檚 uranium enrichment 鈥渆xtremely serious,鈥 says Western source鈥

Can cold exposure compensate for seasonal vitamin D deficiency?鈥

Meta launches gas-powered datacenter day after green energy pledge鈥

Study: Excess deaths tied to Covid response, not the virus itself鈥

Sickness rates hit record highs in 2024鈥

FDA considers banning toxic food dye...

$5 Trillion green energy scam鈥

Offshore wind auction ends with no bids鈥

Drone incursions spark concerns of covert adversarial threats鈥

Clinton emails reveals suggestions for Israeli action against Assad鈥

and much, much more鈥.

馃憠 Don鈥檛 miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

馃挰 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

馃摉 Today鈥檚 Book

馃敀 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today鈥檚 full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.