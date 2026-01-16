The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Den Arto
The Secret Team, by Fletcher Prouty who was there in the early days of the CIA providing logistics when they began doing their ops beyond the scope of what was intended to be an agency purely focused on gathering intelligence.

CIA, as Organized Crime by Valentine

He also wrote a book about the Phoenix Program in Vietnam which was an extrajudicial murder and torture program run by the CIA. After that war they rolled the program out world wide which is the subject of this book. In the USA we have Fusion Centers in every State that allow the police and intelligence agencies to collaborate, frequently in illegal ways. The Intelligence agencies can give the police information they could otherwise not get legally, so that they can go and look for it "legally" to use in criminal proceedings. Ex CIA director Wm Colby gave Valentine access to docs and CIA agents who thought he was sympathetic.

