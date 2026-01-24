** Before we get into today’s news a quick plea:

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔥Top Stories

Leaked audio: Venezuelan officials given minutes to cooperate or be killed…

White House posts altered protest image…

Pentagon confirms directed-energy weapons…

Tech-brokered “Board of Peace” fuels fears of executive monarchy…

Starmer demands apology after Trump jab at Afghan war dead…

Chagos deal faces possible Trump veto amid security backlash…

AI treated as sacred inevitability as dissent becomes heresy…

Ofcom triples spending to monitor Britons’ VPN use…

Ireland moves to legalize police spyware and state hacking…

Roman Warm Period sea-level rise dwarfed today’s…

CDC reopens HPV vaccine safety and dosing review…

Cancer-linked protein may shield brain from Alzheimer’s…

…and many more stories below.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

Published on Friday evening (a tactic to avoid media scrutiny), the Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy significantly changes course from the previous publication four years ago.

No longer is China the number one threat but instead the focus is now on U.S. Homeland and the Western Hemisphere defence. It says “for too long, the U.S. Government neglected - even rejected - putting Americans and their concrete interests first”.

“Previous administrations squandered our military advantages and the lives, goodwill, and resources of our people in grandiose nation-building projects and self-congratulatory pledges to uphold cloud-castle abstractions like the rules-based international order.”

As is becoming increasingly obvious these past few months, the rules-based international order is ending. But I reject the quiet implication that this was America been kind in any way. It wasn’t interfering in other countries in order to create peace, it was doing so to keep the Dollar as the world’s reserve currency and in doing so making a lot of people very rich.

“America First. Peace Through Strength. Common Sense.”

It may be common sense but this is signalling the end of the unipolar world. But in this new multipolar world, America still wants to call the shots. “We will be the sword and shield to deter war, with the goal of peace-but ready to fight and win the nation's necessary wars if called upon.”