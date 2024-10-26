Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Covid-19: All Lies. All Crime. by Paul M L Weston

This book is the result of thousands of research hours condensed into a "layman's" view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Whilst not denying the existence of a novel virus in 2020 and 2021, it demolishes the claim that the virus was lethal and the mRNA vaccines necessary, effective and safe.

The book can be read by anyone - from those who know little about science, through to experts in the field. It is as succinct as possible, whilst forensically detailing the lies, fraud and crime committed by our politicians, doctors, scientists and journalists who acted in tyrannical lockstep the world over.

The book is only 108 pages long, with 19 short chapters devoted to individual aspects of the Covid-19 pantomime. It would make an ideal, easy to read gift for friends and family who suspect something was not quite right about the Covid pandemic and the fanatical drive to vaccinate everyone, regardless of their age or health.

