The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martha Iancu's avatar
Martha Iancu
2h

Never Cry Wolf by Farley Mowat (near the end of the book is a scene similar to this week's initiation of the ostrich slaughter by drone in Edgewood, British Columbia).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture