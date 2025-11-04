Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America by Patrick Wood

The dark horse of the New World Order was never Communism, Socialism or Fascism: It has always been Technocracy! Started in the 1930s, re-introduced by the Trilateral Commission in 1973 as the “New International Economic Order,” Technocrats have staged a sweeping coup d’état in plain sight in Washington, DC. during the Trump presidency.

The Dark Enlightenment wants to turn us into a monarchy. Tokenization is flipping us into an asset-based economic system where you “will own nothing”. AI is shoving us into a digital Gulag. Like it or not, you must face this beast, either to destroy it or learn to live with it.

Patrick Wood has been warning you for 15 years. It’s time to pay attention.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

