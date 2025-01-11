Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.
Today’s book is:
Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse Of Global Transformation by Patrick M. Wood
The dark horse of the New World Order is not Communism, Socialism or Fascism. It is Technocracy.
With meticulous detail and an abundance of original research, Patrick M. Wood uses Technocracy Rising to connect the dots of modern globalization in a way that has never been seen before so that the reader can clearly understand the globalization plan, its perpetrators and its intended endgame.
In the heat of the Great Depression during the 1930s, prominent scientists and engineers proposed a utopian energy-based economic system called Technocracy that would be run by those same scientists and engineers instead of elected politicians. Although this radical movement lost momentum by 1940, it regained status when it was conceptually adopted by the elitist Trilateral Commission (co-founded by Zbigniew Brzezinski and David Rockefeller) in 1973 to be become its so-called "New International Economic Order."
In the ensuing 41 years, the modern expression of Technocracy and the New International Economic Order is clearly seen in global programs such as Agenda 21, Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Councils of Governments, Smart Growth, Smart Grid, Total Awareness surveillance initiatives and more.
Wood contends that the only logical outcome of Technocracy is Scientific Dictatorship, as already seen in dystopian literature such as Brave New World by Aldous Huxley (1932) and Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell (1948), both of whom looked straight into the face of Technocracy when it was still in its infancy.
With over 250 footnotes, an extensive bibliography and clarity of writing style, Wood challenges the reader to new levels of insight and understanding into the clear and present danger of Technocracy, and how Americans might be able to reject it once again.
I have read this one; it's in my library. And I could not recommend it any more strongly. It starts out slow with history and background, but the meat of the book and information is primary to understanding where we are headed and that it (technocracy) is a tool of the globalists, and is increasing at a frantic pace. Artificial intelligence, digital passports, digital ID cards, digital vaccine cards, 5G (it took me a while to understand the push for high-speed internet everywhere and the incessant push for 5G. Now I know why they need it.), the necessity for phones for secondary ID confirmation and bank access, CBDCs. You get the idea. Read it. And look for interviews with the author. He's awesome.
