Editor’s Spotlight

Inside Ukraine’s Palantir-Powered AI War Room Guiding Drone Strikes Deep Into Russia

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency (HUR) is using an artificial intelligence-powered targeting and command platform developed by US software company Palantir to support long-range drone operations against targets inside Russia.

A CNN report showed operators working with PRISMA, a software platform developed by Palantir that integrates real-time battlefield data, flight paths, and AI-assisted analysis into a single operational picture.

PRISMA continuously analyzes information collected from previous drone missions, including interception points, radar coverage zones, air defense activity, and flight routes used by earlier waves of unmanned aircraft.

The system uses this data to identify potential gaps in Russian air defenses and calculate alternative routes for subsequent drone flights.

Worth Watching

July 4, 1776: A 250th Anniversary Appreciation

George Mason University Professor Daniel Klein mixes historical interpretation and political theory in this appreciation of July 4, 1776. He examines key passages of the Declaration of Independence and suggests that “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” expresses the spirit of the American Founding period. He relates 1776 to the Constitutional period of 1787–89. Drawing on Bernard Bailyn, he remarks on John Locke, “Cato’s Letters,” David Hume, Adam Smith, Edmund Burke, John Adams, Samuel Adams, George Mason, Thomas Paine, Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, James Madison, and others. His conclusion: There is scant substitute for wisdom and virtue in our rulers.

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

Trump says he is in ‘no hurry’ to make a deal with Iran, warns military options still on table U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly “toughened the terms” of a proposed nuclear framework with Iran and sent revised conditions back to Tehran. U.S. Central Command said it struck the engine room of the Gambia-flagged Lian Star with a Hellfire missile as it headed towards an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman.

Iran targets American base in region after US strikes Iranian air defences Attacks reported in Kuwait – home to a US military base – and around the strait of Hormuz in latest exchange of fire as peace negotiations continue

Emerging US-Iran MoU said to reference possible $300B postwar ‘investment fund’ to aid Tehran’s reconstruction The report notes that the proposal appears to reflect an earlier idea floated by US Mideast envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who are both real estate investors, and, according to some mediators, had suggested promoting real estate projects and an investment fund in Iran if a final deal were reached.

Congress quietly moves to integrate US and Israeli militaries In the first step towards shifting aid further into the shadows, the House’s 2027 NDAA would all but fuse the two countries’ armed forces together

House panel says it uncovered new funding links between Biden admin and anti-Netanyahu, left-wing groups “Our government is sending American tax dollars to NGOs that are undermining our ally—our best ally—the State of Israel,” Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told JNS.

Dare to be free Why we need to embrace the risks and responsibilities that true autonomy brings.

ROLLING LIST: Everyone Banned From Britain in Labour’s War on Free Speech Last night Britain revoked travel authorisations for leftist podcasters Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker, both of whom were booked to speak at the SXSW London conference on Thursday. They have allegedly been banned for their pro-Palestine views and Uygur’s dismissal of reporting on rape gangs as “Islamophobic”…

The Iran War, Shia militancy, and the next wave of global jihad Whether or not the Islamic Republic survives, and whether it is weakened or strengthened or neither, it is most likely going to be the propellant for the next wave of global jihad.

Technology

The real Palantir scandal A data-driven, utilitarian approach to public services could have dystopian repercussions.

Finance/Economy/Energy

Economic entropy As a private sector captured by a deranged elite misallocates the claims on our remaining energy, the critical infrastructure which forms the foundation slowly succumbs to the second law of thermodynamics, gradually breaking down. Worse still, as a consequence of that same misallocation of energy, we lack the engineers, materials and tools to carry out proper maintenance – still less to build any replacement. And so, things that we take for granted – like clean drinking water, food arriving in the shops, and being able to heat and light our homes – are slowly going away.

Iran war cost: Average U.S. household paying $450 more on gas and energy “Unless the war ends soon, financially pressed consumers will have no option but to turn more cautious in their spending, threatening the already soft economy,” said Mark Zandi, Moody’s chief economist.

The White House Intervened to Get a $620 Million Deal for a Company Tied to Donald Trump Jr. About three months before the Pentagon announced plans to lend money to Vulcan Elements, Trump Jr.’s venture capital firm took an undisclosed stake in the company.

Britain’s housing wealth is in danger of collapsing The property price gravy train has come off the tracks and the consequences will be painful

Man-made Climate Change

Heartland Institute Releases New Video Separating Hurricane Facts from Climate Hype as 2026 Season Opens New short-form video arms the public with data-driven science just in time for hurricane season, countering claims linking storms to climate change

Germany’s Ecological Holocaust… Once Fairy Tale Forests Getting Cleared For Wind Turbines Germany has gone to arguably insane lengths to go green when it comes to generating electricity. Not only is the country commiting economic suicide with its Energiewende, it is also undergoing ecological suicide in some regions. One example is the destruction of virgin, fairy tale forests, such as the Reinhardswald in the state of Hesse.

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair: “Abandon Net Zero and Move Closer to Trump” In a scathing 5,700-word attack on the current Prime Minister, Tony Blair argued for the British government to abandon Net Zero and smooth relations with Donald Trump.

Health

Women suing Pfizer over ‘brain tumour link to contraceptive injection’ Pfizer said: “We conduct rigorous and continuous monitoring of all our medicines, including assessments of reported adverse events, in collaboration with health authorities around the globe.”

Suit Says Black Infants Were Subjected to Experimental Vaccine Without Consent The babies were part of a vaccine trial for a respiratory virus in the 1960s and died shortly after. Their families said they had been unaware of the trial until recently.

Detours and Missteps on the Road to Medical Advances Given that life expectancy has stagnated over the past 12-15 years, and it is universally acknowledged that chronic disease has risen, it’s past time that we step back and take a hard look at what we’ve done, both the good and the bad.

Google planning to release millions of mosquitoes into California to help stop diseases The tech giant is seeking federal approval to release up to 32 million specially treated mosquitoes in California and Florida over the next two years as part of an effort to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, including West Nile virus, St. Louis encephalitis, dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever.

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— NE

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