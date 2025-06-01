📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 64,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

A clip from a few decades ago - when British comedy was still funny and tackled real issues. Here, the fictional Prime Minister is persuaded that global warming is the answer to all his problems.

FBI agents who covered up Hunter Biden’s laptop in 2020 must not get away with it This bizarre conduct by the FBI’s legal department and multiple agents and analysts has to be seen as an election interference operation to protect Joe Biden and help him win the 2020 election. There is no possible innocent ­explanation.

Horrifying murder risk S Africa’s white farmers face THE mainstream media have dismissed the hypothesis of a ‘genocide’ against white farmers in South Africa as a conspiracy theory, but they are using the wrong data.

Trump Taps Palantir to Compile Data on Americans The Trump administration has expanded Palantir’s work with the government, spreading the company’s technology — which could easily merge data on Americans — throughout agencies. Palantir’s selection as a chief vendor for the project was driven by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to the government officials.

Prosecutors Quietly Drop Charge Over Leaked Video of D.C. Plane Crash One former airport employee no longer faces criminal charges, while a second pleaded no contest on Wednesday.

How the BLM riots broke America - The oligarchs learned to weaponise mistrust There is a clear effort by a subset of the oligarchy to use the epistemic madness that peaked in 2020 and 2021 to bring about a regime that is even more corrosive to authentic freedom, sanity, and the common good; that doesn’t even pretend to keep to the guardrails that have guided the West for centuries, ensuring its success.

Trump’s Monetary Reset: Is a Gold-Backed Dollar on the Horizon? With both Trump and Bessent signaling a strong interest in gold, the idea of a gold-backed monetary shift is no longer just speculation—it may be part of the broader monetary realignment already in motion.

Has growth ended? Though much further analysis remains to be conducted, it’s starting to look as though the global economy may have peaked in 2023.

Watson et al debunked? Why 14 million lives saved was always an impossibility In June 2022, Watson et al from Imperial College London published an article in the Lancet using modelling data to estimate at least 14 million lives saved by the Covid vaccines. Their thesis was largely based on Professor Neil Fergusson’s notorious modelling in March 2020 of likely deaths had no lockdowns been introduced.

“WHO manipulated science to promote its propaganda during the pandemic” For the first time Dr. Jay Bhattacharya grants an exclusive interview to a French-speaking media. The interview covers vaccines, the misuse of science for political gain, the WHO's responsibility, censorship.

A scary new “Covid” variant? What year is this? We’re back to Covid, because they just need to talk about something that people will engage with, because the media landscape shifts at such a pace they run out of stories to tell, and have to keep remaking the classics.

The Reductionist Delusion: How We Got Climate Change Wrong The failure of the climate movement isn’t just political or scientific—it’s philosophical. At its core is a reductionist mindset: isolate one culprit, pursue one goal, rally around one fix. Fossil fuels became the villain, CO₂ emissions the metric, and renewables the savior—embraced more for narrative simplicity than system reality.