Palantir building even bigger Deep State · French spies keep dying in mysterious circumstances · Huge spike in strokes + heart attacks since 2020 & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 2-8 June 2025
📖 This Week’s Top Book
The Four Loves by C. S. Lewis
🎞️ Worth Watching
Trump tells German chancellor Merz that he cut off cheap energy to Germany by ending Nord Stream 2. But it’s ok because the US has more oil and gas than Germany could every buy (albeit at much higher prices).
🥊 Quick Hits
7 Hard Questions That Everyone Should Be Asking About The “Pearl Harbor” Attack On Russia.
Striking Russia’s strategic nuclear assets is a really, really, really bad idea. Now Vladimir Putin will feel compelled to respond very forcefully, and the Ukrainians are very much counting on that.
Trump Is Building a Bigger Deep State with the Help of “Libertarian” Peter Thiel.
JD Vance is clearly “Palantir’s man” and every call for “Vance 2024” is likely music to the ears of the deep state and its Big Tech allies.
Doctor Breaks 60-Year Silence on JFK’s Death—Says ‘Magic Bullet’ is a Myth and the Real Story is Different
Dr. Curtis proposed a far more complex scenario based on his first-hand experience. He believes that there were at least four shots fired during the assassination. This would indicate that there were more than one shooter. This statement completely dismantles the Warren Commission’s case.
Third French spy found dead under mysterious circumstances.
An intelligence officer reportedly shot himself in his car near Paris, following two similar incidents over the past five months.
Black Lives Matter was an outbreak of global hysteria.
Five years on, you would be hard-pressed to name a single benefit of the so-called racial reckoning.
AI company files for bankruptcy after being exposed as 700 Indian engineers.
A $1.5 billion AI company backed by Microsoft has shuttered after its ‘neural network’ was discovered to actually be hundreds of computer engineers based in India.
How Shadow Banks Rule the World: Beyond The Banking World, a Parallel Universe of Shadow Banks Has Grown in The Form of Hedge Funds And Money Market Funds
International bankers have created a shadow money system, with the Eurodollar system functioning as a kind of “dark energy” of the global economy, ever-present but unseen, something which the US Federal Reserve or any other central bank can do little to control. In fact, no one even knows how much money exists in the Eurodollar system, with estimates measuring it in anything from tens to hundreds of trillions.
Doctors sound alarm over massive spike in Americans suddenly dropping dead from unexplained heart attacks
Researchers at Mass General Brigham, a Harvard-affiliated hospital, found that heart-related deaths gone up to 17 percent in the years following the Covid pandemic.
Why so many people are having strokes in their 20s, 30s and 40s: ‘We’ve never had patients so young’.
Strokes are on the rise among younger people, with a recent CDC report revealing a 14.6% increase among people aged 18–44 from 2020 to 2022.
New Study: Europe Was ‘Not Only Warmer But Also Wetter During Most Of The Pre-Industrial Holocene’.
Europe is now dryer (and colder) than almost any other period in the last 9000 years.
It’s time for the truth. Here’s the Covid Paper they don’t want you to read
All the evidence on the Wuhan lab leak, properly organised.
My Dad, a ‘Good’ Death, and the Unforgivable Covid Era
The fact that people in power purposefully prevented this basic human right based on nonsense and pseudoscience that turned out to be completely false will always be a stain on our history, and it should be a stain on their careers.
💎 Fascinating Finds
7,000 Years Ago, a 1,200-Ton Boulder Was Dropped on a Pacific Island—Now Scientists Know How It Got There.
According to Köhler and his colleagues, the mystery behind the boulder they discovered on Tongatapu points to a massive tsunami, which evidence suggests must have carried the gargantuan stone to its current resting place close to 7000 years ago.
Quarter of people follow rules even with no downside to breaking them.
Why do we follow rules? A series of experiments with more than 14,000 people reveals that around a quarter of us will follow rules unconditionally, even if obeying them harms us and there is no downside to breaking them.
