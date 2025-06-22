The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
4h

The movie of that book was the first thing I thought of when the C shot came out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
damon mcclure's avatar
damon mcclure
4h

Apt timing, perhaps the collective subconscious screaming a warning

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture