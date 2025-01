馃摪 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 47,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

馃敟 Top Stories

Trump credited for ceasefire breakthrough as ex-U.S. officials slam Biden...

Germany vows to shoot down 鈥榤ystery drones,鈥 hinting at Russian involvement...

NYT claims 鈥楧ry January鈥 has racist roots鈥

Being called "far right" is modern equivalent of a medieval witch accusation...

Zuckerberg鈥檚 shift on free speech signals tech鈥檚 political recalibration...

AI could build the largest quantum computer yet using ultracold atoms...

Hunter Biden鈥檚 鈥榤illion-dollar鈥 artwork destroyed in LA storage fire...

Elon Musk鈥檚 AfD interview sends German elites into a political tailspin...

Germany鈥檚 economy contracts for second straight year鈥

Bank of England launches 鈥楧igital Pound Lab鈥 to test UK鈥檚 CBDC rollout...

Western pandemic response followed biodefense strategy鈥

Two-thirds of COVID vaccine injury claims denied鈥

New Mesopotamian artifacts reveal lost history of early civilizations...

FDA bans red dye No. 3 in foods decades after cancer concerns were raised...

Energy quango to block new businesses from accessing power grid...

UN-backed climate banking cartel collapses鈥

Study finds critical ocean current stable for 60 years, defying climate panic...

California鈥檚 insurance crisis has nothing to do with climate change...

and much, much more鈥.

馃憠 Don鈥檛 miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

馃挰 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content" "I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"

馃摉 Today鈥檚 Book

馃敀 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today鈥檚 full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.