Today’s book is:

The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde

A perfect depiction of fin-de-siècle decadence, Oscar Wilde's only novel cuts beneath the polished surface to the murky depths of Victorian high society.



Dorian Gray is young, arrogant, and devastatingly handsome. Confronted by his beauty in the form of a portrait, and struck by the terrible realization that he will age, Dorian wishes to retain his charms forever and finds his desire granted. He abandons himself to a life of hedonism, vice and murder, yet his face remains unmarked by his evil. But, hidden in his attic, the painting ages and corrupts, and one day Dorian must stand face to face with the man he has become.

Abundant with rich, philosophical themes and commentary, The Picture of Dorian Gray is a classic tale that warns its readers of the dangers that come with narcissism, self-indulgence, and ignorance.



You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

