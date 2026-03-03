** Don’t forget to like and share this post please!

Iran fires on US allies, embassy hit in Riyadh…

…and many more stories below.

Europe is also being hit hard and will continue to do so if trade routes around Iran are shut for a long period of time. The battle for the survival of the petrodollar is in full flow and will take no prisoners to ensure its survival.

From the Epstein Files (EF) to Operation Epic Fury (EF), recent decisions in the US seem to be hitting the UK hard. The Epstein revelations have taken out key figures in the UK establishment, almost collapsing the government. And Epic Fury has now spiked gas prices by almost 100% in a week.

Rubio says that the US had to go to war because they knew that if Israel attacked, Iran would retaliate.

Inside the plan to kill Ali Khamenei Israel spent years hacking Tehran’s traffic cameras and monitoring bodyguards ahead of the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader

US ‘stonewalling’ requests by Gulf states to replenish interceptors, sources say At least one Gulf state that has come under attack from Iran asked US officials about replenishing supplies that have been depleted since the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, but was brushed off.

Strikes on Iran killed US’s preferred successors to take over the regime, Trump claims On Monday night Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV that the killing of the supreme leader was a ‘religious crime’ that will have serious consequences.

Iran targets U.S. allies, hits American Embassy in Riyadh Tehran has launched a wave of counterattacks following weekend airstrikes by American and Israeli forces on Iran, firing missiles at Middle Eastern countries that are allied with the U.S. into Tuesday morning — as the U.S. and Israel continued to target Iran.

US Urges Citizens to Immediately Depart Over a Dozen Middle Eastern Countries Monday’s advisory applies to Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The Biggest Surprise, So far, Within Operation Epic Fury The biggest surprise coming from Operation Epic Fury so far is the counterstrike reaction from Iran toward the rest of the region.

Gulf Air Defence Near Collapse: Qatar’s Patriot Missiles to Run Out in 4 Days, UAE in 7 as US Admits “Years of Production” Exhausted in Iran Conflict US interceptor stocks drained after “years of production” burned in days, forcing Qatar and UAE into urgent diplomacy as Middle East missile defence sustainability enters crisis phase.

Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon Israel on Tuesday ordered the military to take control of more positions in Lebanon, where the army pulled back some of its forces after Hezbollah attacked Israeli bases in support of its backer, Iran.

Uprising in Bahrain? Pro-Iran clashes break out as Iran claims US base strike Posts circulating online claimed that units from the Peninsula Shield Force, affiliated with the Gulf Cooperation Council, entered Bahrain from Saudi Arabia to support security forces. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have not issued statements on the matter.

4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Gerash in Iran According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometers.

Russian Businessman Found Dead After Being Named in Epstein Files Umar Dzhabrailov had relationships with Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean “Diddy” Combs.