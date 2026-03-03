Operation Epic Fury hits Gas Prices hard & Today's Must-Reads (3 March 2026)
🔥Top Stories
Inside Israel’s long-running plot to kill Khamenei…
Gulf states say US “stonewalling” interceptor resupply…
Iran fires on US allies, embassy hit in Riyadh…
US urges citizens to leave Middle East immediately…
Patriot missile stocks near exhaustion across Gulf…
Israel orders troops to seize new Lebanon positions…
Pro-Iran clashes erupt in Bahrain…
Russian businessman named in Epstein files found dead…
Tel Aviv stocks surge to five-year high…
UK unemployment forecast to hit decade high…
Study says natural variability can trigger rapid warming…
Protests planned over AI’s climate impact…
Experts warn engineered microbes could destabilize ecosystems…
…and many more stories below.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
From the Epstein Files (EF) to Operation Epic Fury (EF), recent decisions in the US seem to be hitting the UK hard. The Epstein revelations have taken out key figures in the UK establishment, almost collapsing the government. And Epic Fury has now spiked gas prices by almost 100% in a week.
Europe is also being hit hard and will continue to do so if trade routes around Iran are shut for a long period of time. The battle for the survival of the petrodollar is in full flow and will take no prisoners to ensure its survival.
🎞️ Worth Watching
Rubio says that the US had to go to war because they knew that if Israel attacked, Iran would retaliate.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Inside the plan to kill Ali Khamenei
Israel spent years hacking Tehran’s traffic cameras and monitoring bodyguards ahead of the assassination of Iran’s supreme leader
US ‘stonewalling’ requests by Gulf states to replenish interceptors, sources say
At least one Gulf state that has come under attack from Iran asked US officials about replenishing supplies that have been depleted since the joint US-Israeli attack on Iran, but was brushed off.
Strikes on Iran killed US’s preferred successors to take over the regime, Trump claims
On Monday night Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi told state TV that the killing of the supreme leader was a ‘religious crime’ that will have serious consequences.
Iran targets U.S. allies, hits American Embassy in Riyadh
Tehran has launched a wave of counterattacks following weekend airstrikes by American and Israeli forces on Iran, firing missiles at Middle Eastern countries that are allied with the U.S. into Tuesday morning — as the U.S. and Israel continued to target Iran.
US Urges Citizens to Immediately Depart Over a Dozen Middle Eastern Countries
Monday’s advisory applies to Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.
The Biggest Surprise, So far, Within Operation Epic Fury
The biggest surprise coming from Operation Epic Fury so far is the counterstrike reaction from Iran toward the rest of the region.
Gulf Air Defence Near Collapse: Qatar’s Patriot Missiles to Run Out in 4 Days, UAE in 7 as US Admits “Years of Production” Exhausted in Iran Conflict
US interceptor stocks drained after “years of production” burned in days, forcing Qatar and UAE into urgent diplomacy as Middle East missile defence sustainability enters crisis phase.
Israel orders troops to seize new positions in Lebanon
Israel on Tuesday ordered the military to take control of more positions in Lebanon, where the army pulled back some of its forces after Hezbollah attacked Israeli bases in support of its backer, Iran.
Uprising in Bahrain? Pro-Iran clashes break out as Iran claims US base strike
Posts circulating online claimed that units from the Peninsula Shield Force, affiliated with the Gulf Cooperation Council, entered Bahrain from Saudi Arabia to support security forces. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain have not issued statements on the matter.
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Gerash in Iran
According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake occurred at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometers.
Russian Businessman Found Dead After Being Named in Epstein Files
Umar Dzhabrailov had relationships with Ghislaine Maxwell and Sean “Diddy” Combs.
Bill filed to create a commission to investigate Epstein Files related to Illinois only
“If justice remains a locked door in Washington, then let our state be the battering ram. Let Illinois lead the way. Other states will follow,” League of Women Voters Chicago activist Jane Ruby said.
Finance/Economy
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange records its strongest trading day in five years
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange closed its strongest trading day since April 2020, with record volumes in both the equities and bond markets.
Satellite images show destruction at huge oil refinery, Iranian nuclear facility
Ras Tanura produces more than half a million barrels per day, and serves as a critical export terminal for Saudi crude due to its location on the Persian Gulf.
Europe prepares for higher energy prices after US attack on Iran
The EU imports nearly all its fossil fuels, leaving it vulnerable to geopolitical conflict.
Unemployment set to hit 10-year high
Chancellor to declare she has ‘right economic plan’ in Spring Statement as joblessness figure expected to near 1.9 million
Bitcoin – worthless speculative asset or a true monetary alternative?
For many investors, the recent correction in bitcoin is a concern. However, this is only if we look at bitcoin in US dollars, euros or world reserve currencies.
Man-made Climate Change
New Study: ‘Internal Noise’ And Volcanic Forcing Can Trigger 10-15°C Warming Within Decades
Climate changes fostered by “unforced natural climate variability” may be more than an order of magnitude larger than the climate changes commonly attributed to anthropogenic forcing.
Run screaming: Rising CO2 has been detected in human blood!
Supposedly rising levels of carbon dioxide in the air around us is tainting our very blood, causing a public health crisis. Atmospheric CO2 is “higher than anything humans ever experienced” says Dr Phil Bierwirth, worried that current CO2 levels are beyond what we evolved to deal with, and 100% wrong.
Mass Protests Planned Over AI “putting the UK’s climate targets at risk”
Britain has no choice but to cave to AI power demands, if they want to keep London’s world class financial industry, which will likely be the biggest customers of the new AI infrastructure.
Health
Poaching doctors from abroad puts UK patients at risk
Why don’t overseas-qualified doctors have to meet the same entry standard as UK graduates?
Genetically Modified Microorganisms Can Collapse Ecosystems — But With Little or No Regulation, Anyone Can Create Them
Governments urgently need to regulate genetically modified microorganisms (GMMs), according to a group of doctors and activists who published a peer-reviewed report in Microorganisms. GMMs can “promote disease, damage or collapse ecosystems and irreversibly change the nature of nature,” said Jeffrey M. Smith, founder and executive director of the Institute for Responsible Technology.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Data From 142 Countries Shows Eating Eggs May Actually Protect Your Heart, Not Harm It
Eating eggs raised “bad” LDL cholesterol only modestly, while “good” HDL cholesterol rose at the same time, leaving the clinically important ratio between the two unchanged.
Evidence Grows That One of the Largest Known Stars Is Poised to Explode in a Spectacular Blast
Since it was first discovered some five decades ago, the star, WOH G64, has been classified as a red supergiant with a mass thirty times that of the Sun. But it’s the supergiant’s size that truly boggles the mind. With a radius over 1,500 times that of the Sun, it would stretch past the orbit of Jupiter if it were placed in the middle of our solar system.
