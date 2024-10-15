📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 24,000 subscribers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

The shocking truth about alt media…

Net Zero UK: Blackout prevention system activated amid low winds...

IEA cuts oil demand forecast for third consecutive...

Israel readies attacks on Iran’s military before U.S. election, Netanyahu confirms...

Google signs world-first deal to power AI with nuclear energy…

Discovery of one of the oldest fossils sheds light on dinosaur evolution...

One in three electric car owners switches back to combustion engines…

Proposed totalitarian health laws in Northern Ireland threaten civil rights...

Canterbury Tales too 'triggering' for university students…

UK government considers weight loss jabs for unemployed...

Spacecraft blasts off to hunt alien life on Jupiter’s moon Europa…

U.K. privacy challenges ahead of 2025 Central Bank Digital Currency pilot...

Disinformation isn’t the problem—government censorship and coverups are...

Von der Leyen’s plot could make national democracies subordinate to the EU…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss out on today’s stories! Become a Paid Subscriber to enjoy exclusive content and support independent journalism.

🔒 Paid Content

Break free from the narrative! Unlock full access to today’s stories and join the thousands of readers helping to end the woke mind virus and secure a better future.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: