PM turns to old Labour hands after election losses but some MPs left baffled

Downing Street said Sir Keir had “committed to boosting the country’s security and resilience” and in his role, Brown “will advise on how global finance cooperation can help to achieve this”.

Brown was chancellor before he became prime minister between 2007 and 2010, taking a leading role in the international response to the financial crisis of 2008.

Sir Keir Starmer has appointed former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown as a special envoy on global finance, as he attempts to shore up his position after his party suffered heavy election losses.

Financial Crash Expert: A Once In a Lifetime Crisis Is Coming

Are oil prices really about to crash overnight? Could the Iran War trigger a global food crisis in just 3 months? What happens when a financial crash expert connects the dots between military escalation and the collapse of your food supply?

Russia Planned to Supply Iran With Thousands of Drones A confidential report suggests Russia planned to supply Iran with thousands of advanced drones and train its military to use them against US forces. The proposal included fiber‑optic drones resistant to jamming and satellite‑guided systems. It remains unclear if the plan was executed.

Ukraine calls in 25,000 robots to be front-line ‘cavalry’ Battlefield experts say Kyiv’s use of unmanned ground vehicles will change how modern warfare is fought

Trump hopes for ‘big extension’ on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire President Trump said on Friday that he hopes a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond the announced three days, after the two countries agreed to halt fighting through the weekend.

What Is Behind Turkey’s Pursuit Of An ICBM? An unexpected reveal of a previously unknown intercontinental ballistic missile has raised major questions about Ankara’s strategic ambitions.

Iraq Denies U.S. Claim Deputy Minister Helped Iran’s Oil Sales The United States on Thursday sanctioned Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Oil, Ali Maarij al-Bahadly, and several Iran-aligned militia leaders for facilitating the diversion of Iraqi crude to benefit Iran and affiliated militias.

The Most Direct Social Engineering Propaganda You’ll EVER See A new Channel 5 drama series has delivered what many are calling peak social conditioning: a classroom scene where a teacher is berated by students for failing to instantly adopt preferred pronouns and for daring to stage Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

EU lawmakers call for defence union, independence from NATO They said structures are needed to enable nations to act even without the US-dominated NATO in the event of an emergency, including appropriate command structures and a rapid reaction force.

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims released suicide note is a ‘forgery’ “I’ve known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would’ve written it ‘to somebody,’ not just a blanket statement saying goodbye,” Epstein said. “I don’t buy that.”