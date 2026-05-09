The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
5h

Things never get better...not now Brown has the chance to finish what he started...

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2 replies by NE - Naked Emperor Newsletter and others
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
5h

Kindly ask to start posting more on data centers. Was traveling through US this week and data centers was the main topic of concern for Americans. We are discovering the majority of these data centers are not being created in Asia. These data centers are primarily being built everywhere throughout US and Western Europe. Take a look at the map.

Americans are horrified by the Big Brother plans with these data centers.

Unfortunately, some Americans told me they are telling their kids not to have any children. Telling their children to not give them grandchildren.

I told them no. This is what they want so do the opposite. Tell your children to have as many children as possible.

The concern for us is we now know too much and the powers that be don’t like it.

This should be a major issue of concern for all Western World citizens. Ty

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