Ominous sign: UK Prime Minister during 2008 financial crash appointed as special envoy on global finance & Today's Must-Reads (9 May 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
🔦Editor’s Spotlight
PM turns to old Labour hands after election losses but some MPs left baffled
Sir Keir Starmer has appointed former Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown as a special envoy on global finance, as he attempts to shore up his position after his party suffered heavy election losses.
Brown was chancellor before he became prime minister between 2007 and 2010, taking a leading role in the international response to the financial crisis of 2008.
Downing Street said Sir Keir had “committed to boosting the country’s security and resilience” and in his role, Brown “will advise on how global finance cooperation can help to achieve this”.
👀 Worth Watching
Financial Crash Expert: A Once In a Lifetime Crisis Is Coming
Are oil prices really about to crash overnight? Could the Iran War trigger a global food crisis in just 3 months? What happens when a financial crash expert connects the dots between military escalation and the collapse of your food supply?
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Russia Planned to Supply Iran With Thousands of Drones
A confidential report suggests Russia planned to supply Iran with thousands of advanced drones and train its military to use them against US forces. The proposal included fiber‑optic drones resistant to jamming and satellite‑guided systems. It remains unclear if the plan was executed.
Ukraine calls in 25,000 robots to be front-line ‘cavalry’
Battlefield experts say Kyiv’s use of unmanned ground vehicles will change how modern warfare is fought
Trump hopes for ‘big extension’ on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire
President Trump said on Friday that he hopes a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will be extended beyond the announced three days, after the two countries agreed to halt fighting through the weekend.
What Is Behind Turkey’s Pursuit Of An ICBM?
An unexpected reveal of a previously unknown intercontinental ballistic missile has raised major questions about Ankara’s strategic ambitions.
Iraq Denies U.S. Claim Deputy Minister Helped Iran’s Oil Sales
The United States on Thursday sanctioned Iraq’s Deputy Minister of Oil, Ali Maarij al-Bahadly, and several Iran-aligned militia leaders for facilitating the diversion of Iraqi crude to benefit Iran and affiliated militias.
The Most Direct Social Engineering Propaganda You’ll EVER See
A new Channel 5 drama series has delivered what many are calling peak social conditioning: a classroom scene where a teacher is berated by students for failing to instantly adopt preferred pronouns and for daring to stage Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
EU lawmakers call for defence union, independence from NATO
They said structures are needed to enable nations to act even without the US-dominated NATO in the event of an emergency, including appropriate command structures and a rapid reaction force.
Jeffrey Epstein’s brother claims released suicide note is a ‘forgery’
“I’ve known Jeff all my life. If he was going to kill himself, if he was going to write a suicide note, he would’ve written it ‘to somebody,’ not just a blanket statement saying goodbye,” Epstein said. “I don’t buy that.”
Starmergeddon — It’s a bloodbath for The Uniparty Blob in the UK elections
Turns out, when they have a choice, the Brits don’t want Net Zero or Mass Immigration
Technology
JD Vance holds chilling closed-door summit with America’s most powerful men as horrifying global threat menacing hospitals spirals
On the April phone call, the Vice President warned that powerful new artificial intelligence models such as Anthropic’s Mythos could wreak chaos on vulnerable small-town hospitals and banks, exposing them to cyberattacks that local governments would be ill-equipped to repel
Finance/Economy/Energy
Tokenization: A Seventh Grade Explanation
Imagine yourself owning a house. It’s yours. You have the deed. Now imagine someone tells you there’s a better way. Instead of holding that deed, your house will be converted into a digital token on a computer network. They call this “tokenization.” The token represents your house — or more precisely, it represents a fraction of your house, because the whole point is to divide the property into thousands or even millions of tiny digital pieces that anyone in the world can buy. You might own the equivalent of one ten-thousandth of a building.
On Britain as a capitalist command economy
It is neither neoliberal nor socialist but a secret third thing.
Worried Britons ‘prepping’ for major disruption with stash of tins and cash
Fears over a natural disaster or cyber-attack are pushing households into contingency planning
Capital Theory and Liberty
Marxists have claimed that capital undermines human freedom. Ludwig von Mises, on the other hand, pointed out that capital developed within a free market is essential to personal liberty.
Man-made Climate Change
EPA Head Details How Tax Dollars Funded Activists, Wasteful Green Schemes
Zeldin explains how EPA grants cycled through multiple groups, each taking a cut, before funding more activist groups.
Health
Asbestos in Wind Turbines – Vestas and Goldwind Under Pressure to Explain
Since November 2025, authorities in Australia have been investigating findings of asbestos in the brake pads of wind turbines.
💎 Fascinating Finds
The common kitchen ingredient that could help keep muscles strong in old age
A new study has found that S1PC, a compound found in aged garlic, promotes communication between fat tissue, muscles and the brain, ultimately enhancing muscle strength with age.
Slow breathing can calm the mind without any need for mindfulness
How important is thinking about your breath for calming yourself down? We now know that slow breathing is effective even without conscious involvement
Starting hard tasks isn’t laziness – it’s your brain pumping the brakes
If you’ve ever wondered why you procrastinate when it comes to doing your taxes early or getting started on mundane admin jobs at work, you’ll be pleased to know it’s not just because you dislike them. New research has uncovered a specific pathway in the brain that slams the brakes on investing energy in these tasks, making them harder to get done.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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Things never get better...not now Brown has the chance to finish what he started...
Kindly ask to start posting more on data centers. Was traveling through US this week and data centers was the main topic of concern for Americans. We are discovering the majority of these data centers are not being created in Asia. These data centers are primarily being built everywhere throughout US and Western Europe. Take a look at the map.
Americans are horrified by the Big Brother plans with these data centers.
Unfortunately, some Americans told me they are telling their kids not to have any children. Telling their children to not give them grandchildren.
I told them no. This is what they want so do the opposite. Tell your children to have as many children as possible.
The concern for us is we now know too much and the powers that be don’t like it.
This should be a major issue of concern for all Western World citizens. Ty