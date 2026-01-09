Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters. Join over 78,000 followers worldwide, exposing the narrative and uncovering the truth.

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

It looks like we’ve started 2026 as the nuclear power heavyweights mean to go on - testing each other’s capabilities to the extreme.

First the Russian oil tanker, that wasn’t really Russian and didn’t have any oil, was seized by the US after the Russian navy came to the rescue but seemingly did nothing. What was really on board (or thought to be on board)? Why wasn’t it stopped off the coast of Venezuela? It seems this was just another test to see how Russia would respond but the question is, why did they respond and ultimately do nothing. Or, as this was the biggest news story of the day, were we being distracted away from something else?

It seems Russia’s response (to something at least) came last night with the use of its hypersonic Oreshnik missiles. These reportedly hit one of Europe’s largest underground gas storage facilities in the west of the country (i.e. nearer to the EU). Oreshnik missiles are impossible to intercept because of their immense speed which is 10 times the speed of sound. Fortunately, so far, they have just carried inert warheads but the situation would obviously be completely different with nuclear warheads attached. Another test and show of power.

Russia says last night’s strikes were in response to drone attacks on Putin’s residence last month. Ukraine and the US have both denied these allegations but the suggestion is that Trump arranged a call with Putin to lock in his location immediately before the attacks started.

This follows Ukrainian strikes on Russia’s early-warning radars in 2024 and nuclear bombers in 2025. In reality Ukrainian strikes is NATO testing the waters without direct responsibility.

Yes, these super powers have been testing each other the whole time during the Cold War but now is different. Global geopolitical tensions are at an all time high, the US is fighting back as the multipolar world tries to take its crown and woke/climate change narratives have severely weakened the West.

Let’s hope 2026 isn’t the year when these ‘tests’ poke a little bit too hard and something catastrophic happens.

In the UK, Prime Minister Starmer is reportedly trying to ban X/Twitter under the pretext of protecting children. This authoritarian move is more likely a ramping up of the feud between Starmer and Musk over freedom of speech.

Anna Paulina Luna has said that if Starmer is successful with his ban, she will draft legislation to not only sanction Starmer himself but Britain as a whole.

I think it is unlikely that Starmer will actually ban X/Twitter but will use the situation to require digital ID in some form to access it.

And finally, back in the US, “white women with privilege” are struggling to know what to do when paying their respects to Renee Good. Apparently, it “feels wrong” because “white tears are not helpful.”

🎞️ Worth Watching

People Would Be Outraged If They Knew This About the Vaccines: What’s Being Questioned and Why

Share

🥊 Quick Hits

💎 Fascinating Finds

Scientists find exercise rivals therapy for depression A growing body of evidence suggests that moving your body might lift depression nearly as well as therapy—no prescription required. Shock!

This specialized cognitive training triggers neurobiological changes and lowers cortisol The training, focused on modifying memory biases, appeared to lower daytime cortisol levels and reduce the tendency to recall negative self-relevant information. These findings suggest that targeting how the brain retrieves memories could offer a preventative strategy for individuals prone to anxiety and depression.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions