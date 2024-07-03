It has been obvious for a long time now that Biden is suffering from dementia. In February a special counsel’s report described his “memory as “hazy,” “fuzzy,” “faulty”, “poor” and having “significant limitations”. It noted that Biden could not recall defining milestones in his own life such as when his son Beau died or when he served as vice president”.

I feel sorry for the man. Nobody wants to lose their mind, especially in slow-motion car crash style, live in front of the whole world. For some unexplained reason his handlers wanted him to stay in power instead of retiring gracefully and for another unexplained reason, they now want him out.

Perhaps this was done to further polarise society or perhaps gaslight anybody that could see his rapid decline. Or perhaps it is just a classic case of the Naked Emperor with loyal White House subjects too afraid to speak the truth.

At first, anybody questioning Biden’s mental state was labelled as a right-wing lunatic. When this didn’t work, the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre told us to reject the evidence of our eyes and ears - we were just falling for deep fakes; manipulated videos done in bad faith.

Of course, the truth always eventually comes out and it did so in spectacular form during the presidential debate with Trump last week. However, the White House tried to brush this off as a cold.

But it was too late. It had become too obvious and the press had been given the go-ahead to continue digging into Biden’s dementia.

Democrats began to panic both because they suddenly realised that Biden had dementia and because they knew this would lead to a second term for Trump.

But once the panic had settled down, the Russian conspiracy theories began to start. We have now gone full circle from Biden’s dementia being a right-wing MAGA conspiracy theory to a left-wing conspiracy theory that his dementia is being caused by Russians.

The theory being propagated online is that Biden’s symptoms are indicative of Havana Syndrome. Havana Syndrome was first reported in 2016 when CIA officers began falling ill. Declassified intelligence claimed that the cause of the various illnesses was electromagnetic energy fired from nearby buildings; a directed energy weapon.

According to former KGB spy Yuri Shvets, an energy beam could be precisely directed towards a person’s brain, from a significant distance, and calibrated to cause the kind of mild symptoms exhibited by Biden during the debate.

Shvets alleges that because Russia’s IL-76 government plane landed in Washington DC on 27 June and parked next to Trump’s jet before leaving on 29 June, this suggests foul play.

Other well known names, such as NY Times best selling journalist Seth Abramson, also jump on this plane parking incident (but without linking it to directed energy weapons). Who would have thought that two high-security planes would have been placed in the same part of the airport!?

Whilst certain media personalities have a mental breakdown over the realisation that Biden is in the midst of a mental breakdown, what is the real agenda here? After years of denial, the press are suddenly allowed to state the obvious. Was this always the plan if Trump couldn’t be locked up? Are these latest developments a rapid way to remove slow Biden and replace him with high-energy Michelle Obama. She would certainly give Trump a run for his money and her late entry would mean people would vote on emotion rather than looking into her past.

Share