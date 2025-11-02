📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 74,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.

Dr. Casey Means explains why she thinks cancer rates are skyrocketing in the young. She says our bodies, in the modern world, are living in a monumental stew of new toxins that did not exist 50 years ago: Phone addiction, synthetic toxins, EMFs, vaccines, ultra-processed foods, industrial agriculture that’s burdening the soil, lack of exercise and being inside all day are creating a burden on our cells and DNA.

The Rise and Mysterious Fall of Cahokia: Researchers Unearth New Secrets of America’s Greatest ‘Lost’ Ancient Megacity For centuries, the sprawling earth mounds of Cahokia have stood as silent remnants of a massive, lost American city. Once the largest and most influential urban settlement north of Mexico, this pre-Columbian metropolis near modern-day St. Louis mysteriously flourished, and then vanished, hundreds of years before European colonists arrived.

Powerful New Antibiotic Was ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ For Decades Researchers have just identified a powerful new antibiotic – in a significant discovery made not by breaking new ground, but by revisiting familiar territory.

Bring Your Life’s Goals to Fruition With Brain Power, CIA Style A forgotten CIA report on consciousness went viral after influencers decided it proved the Law of Attraction.

