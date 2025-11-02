📜 Not enough Charlie Kirk answers · Firefighters ordered to leave Palisades fires smouldering · America's secret Armageddon bunker & This Week's Most Popular Must-Reads - 27 October - 2 November 2025
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 74,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and building a better future.
Welcome readers! Dive into this week’s Must-Reads for Sunday 2 November 2025. Share your thoughts and join the conversation by commenting on stories that resonate with you.
🔒 Paid Content
Break free from the narrative! Today’s content is free but make sure you join the thousands of paid readers who enjoy exclusive content every day.
💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:
"You remain the greatest daily newsletter. Thank you."
“Excellent- every day this is my best read!”
📖 This Week’s Top Book
Siddhartha by Herman Hesse
🎞️ Worth Watching
Dr. Casey Means explains why she thinks cancer rates are skyrocketing in the young. She says our bodies, in the modern world, are living in a monumental stew of new toxins that did not exist 50 years ago: Phone addiction, synthetic toxins, EMFs, vaccines, ultra-processed foods, industrial agriculture that’s burdening the soil, lack of exercise and being inside all day are creating a burden on our cells and DNA.
🥊 Quick Hits
The Charlie Kirk Shooting: Too Many Questions, Not Enough Answers
What’s happening here is an information vacuum. Lies, gaps, and contradictions are being filled by a growing set of legitimate questions.
Belgium is basically a narco-state, top Antwerp judge warns
“Extensive mafia-like structures have taken root,” judge writes in anonymous letter laying out how criminality seeps into every part of Belgian society.
Days before Palisades inferno, firefighters were ordered to leave smoldering burn site
Firefighters mopping up a small brush fire that authorities say reignited as the Palisades fire five days later were ordered to leave the original burn scene even though they complained the ground was still smoldering and rocks remained hot to the touch.
Danish Commercial Warns White Citizens About Breeding With Other Whites
The commercial features an “expert” interrupting a white Danish couple as they flirt with each other. He explains to them that the history of war in Denmark introduced foreign DNA into their gene pool which “protected them from disease”. He then compares their relationship to inbreeding and suggests they find new partners with more “exotic” genetics.
Secrets of ‘Iron Mountain’: Hidden bunker holds huge ‘shadow library’ that will SAVE America after armeggedon... here’s what’s in it
Buried deep underground, shielded by tons of limestone, America’s so-called shadow libraries were built to save civilization.
Norwegian Peace Council Rejects Peace Prize Winner
Norway’s largest peace organization, the Norwegian Peace Council, has announced that it would forego its traditional torchlight procession for the Nobel Peace Prize winner this year after widespread dissatisfaction with the Nobel Committee’s selection of Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado as this year’s laureate.
Europe must not erase sex
The most implausible activist fantasies have now become reality in courts, parliaments and government institutions across Europe, with supranational structures playing a key role in their implementation. The question now is not whether Europe can afford to tell the truth about sex, but whether it can afford not to.
Is “The Assessment” a Script For a Globalist New World Order?
“The Assessment” takes place in a future where parenthood is strictly controlled by an oppressive State. While the movie is considered to be “science fiction,” most of its dystopian elements are already being promoted and normalized by the elite. Here’s a look at the globalist script presented by “The Assessment.”
Urgent alert issued to anyone who uses Gmail after 183 million passwords leaked
Breach could also allow hackers to access logins associated with email accounts.
Dubai: The Ugly Life Under Technocracy
Dubai is the perfect model of Technocracy on the planet. The “golden age” appearance of Dubai is a very expensive fisod that hides tyranny, brutality, scientific dictatorship, total surveillance, and social credit monitoring. Forget human rights at any level. Forget free speech. In short, Dubai is a repressive dictatorship run as a Technocracy.
How safe is safe?
For Radio-frequency radiation, maybe not as SAFE as our masters would have us believe
Antarctic Amundsen-Scott Station Sees Coldest October in 44 Years…Mainstream Media Silent!
This is not supposed to be happening, according to the climate models.
BBC Lie About Hurricane Melissa
While we wait for daylight to assess the damage from Hurricane Melissa, Paul Homewood is not going to let this outright lie from the BBC to pass without comment.
💎 Fascinating Finds
The Rise and Mysterious Fall of Cahokia: Researchers Unearth New Secrets of America’s Greatest ‘Lost’ Ancient Megacity
For centuries, the sprawling earth mounds of Cahokia have stood as silent remnants of a massive, lost American city. Once the largest and most influential urban settlement north of Mexico, this pre-Columbian metropolis near modern-day St. Louis mysteriously flourished, and then vanished, hundreds of years before European colonists arrived.
Powerful New Antibiotic Was ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’ For Decades
Researchers have just identified a powerful new antibiotic – in a significant discovery made not by breaking new ground, but by revisiting familiar territory.
Bring Your Life’s Goals to Fruition With Brain Power, CIA Style
A forgotten CIA report on consciousness went viral after influencers decided it proved the Law of Attraction.
All these fascinating stories are available to everyone today! But premium subscribers get more like this every day.
💬 Testimonials
"This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content"
"I'm thankful to find such intriguing and factual information in one place. Thank you!"
Like what you see today? Become a paid subscriber and ensure you never miss out on the stories that matter most.
🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards
Enjoy this content? Share The Naked Emperor Newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access.
Is "almost" a doctor Paul a "Casey" Means a biological male?