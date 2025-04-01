📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 58,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

Germany’s next government says Hungary’s Viktor Orbán needs punishing…

Jordan Peterson slams Mark Carney as a ‘woke, broke, Net Zero fanatic.’..

Leaked Pentagon report suggests US won’t send troops if Russia attacks Europe…

Chinese military launches major exercises in warning to Taiwan…

Iranian MP calls for nuclear weapons…

China’s ‘kill mesh’ in orbit raises alarms, says Space Force general…

USAID exposed as a global perception machine…

China, Japan, and South Korea unite against US tariffs…

Scientists uncover how bats fly in dense swarms without collisions…

China halts $23B Panama Canal port sale to BlackRock-led consortium…

Central bank digital currencies could enable total financial control…

Financial collapse looms as advanced economies grow unsustainable…

The West turns to science for certainty but this is often an illusion…

Study challenges claims that extreme floods are driven by climate change…

Scientists find declining sea ice may actually be cooling the planet…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Hidden Persuaders by Vance Packard

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: