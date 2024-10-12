Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Fighting Goliath: Exposing the flawed science and statistics behind the COVID-19 event - by Norman Fenton & Martin Neil

“Fenton & Neil were pioneers in exposing the extent to which flawed and easily manipulated data were used to mislead the public about Covid-19 vaccine safety. This book catalogues their findings.”

— Robert F. Kennedy Jnr



This book is about how the official Covid-19 narrative was based on flawed and manipulated data and science. This narrative claimed that a deadly virus emerged from China, creating a ‘pandemic’ and that humanity was eventually saved by unprecedented interventions: lockdowns, and the deployment of a safe and effective miracle vaccine. Fenton and Neil question these official claims and show how statistics and science were manipulated to create the hysteria needed to convince people to fear ‘the virus’ and in response adopt extraordinary changes in their behaviour.



They expose the flawed and manipulative thinking that underlies modern virology, epidemiology and respiratory medicine and how these latent scientific vulnerabilities were exploited to spin a narrative used to manipulate medical decision making, public health and personal behaviour.



They describe their fight against the establishment ‘Goliath’, exposing the fact that the data and science underlying the Covid-19 event, in both its origins and response, did not ‘add up’. This includes battles against the UK government, regulators, the Orwellian manipulation of the BBC, and academic censorship. They describe their attempts to reveal the flawed and dangerous scientific ideas and wrongheaded assumptions that resulted in the unnecessary collapse of economies and global decline in health.



“So much of the official narrative regarding Covid science was based on faulty methods and faulty ideas. In this book, Norman Fenton & Martin Neil detail the work and thinking they did to untangle the mess and make sense of the data. The next time there is a pandemic declared, the world would do well to embrace incisive voices and thinkers like Norman and Martin so that the policy responses imposed do not create more suffering than they prevent.”

— Professor Jay Bhattacharya PhD, Director of Stanford University’s Center for Demography and Economics of Health and Aging



“This book documents how the medical community, public health officials, and government agencies misled an unsuspecting public into taking what appears to be the most unsafe vaccine in human history. This book is a two-edged sword. On the one hand, it explains to the public how the authorities manipulated the data to fool the public. On the other hand, it also serves as a guidebook to people in power on how to mislead the public without getting caught.”

— Steve Kirsch, entrepreneur and founder of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation



“This book chronicles Norman & Martin’s fight against lockdowns and the narrative of a miraculous vaccine that saved us from a deadly virus”

— Toby Young, Associate Editor of The Spectator magazine and creator of the Daily Sceptic blog



“This volume captures the authors’ evolving understanding of what has happened to the scientific method, clinical trial ethics, medical and other freedoms, honesty in public discourse and governance since 2020. Careful reading of the book reveals that what has happened is much more frightening than anything an alleged novel pathogen might have done to the way we live our lives.”

— Mike Yeadon, PhD, ex Chief Scientist and VP, Pfizer Inc.



“Epidemiological statistics is hard. But it’s practically impossible when the world is bouncing as one about a ‘once-in-a-century pandemic’. Norman & Martin kept their cool, and their sober takes throughout put in proportion the real risks of Covid-19, and the massive harms of the interventions.”

— Mark Changizi PhD, theoretical cognitive scientist and independent Covid-19 researcher

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

