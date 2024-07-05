Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The Strange Death of David Kelly by Norman Baker

The high-profile death of David Kelly is still regarded by many as suspicious, and the events surrounding it as 'unfinished business'. Norman Baker has carried out extensive research, and argues that the verdict of suicide is not credible. The traditional inquest was replaced by the Hutton Report, which proved unsatisfactory in so many ways.

The book looks in detail at the motives for the unlawful death of Dr Kelly and the various possibilities of who could be involved - before sensationally coming to the most likely scenario, to be revealed for the first time on publication. The book also analyses and criticises the official process instigated after his death, putting the entire episode into its British political context, and looking at the actions of government, particularly in relation to the Iraq war.

You can buy the book here.

