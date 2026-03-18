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“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

Trumpworld is now bracing for an expected Tucker Carlson interview of Kent

Kent’s stinging rebuke — that Trump launched the war under pressure from Israel despite Iran posing “no imminent threat” to the U.S. — underscores the discomfort some in the “America First” camp feel about the war.

Joe Kent, who led the National Counterterrorism Center and was a top aide to intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, became the first senior Trump administration official to resign over the war in Iran.

The UK saw no compelling evidence of an imminent threat of an Iranian missile attack on Europe, or of Iran securing a nuclear weapon. This is the first time it has become clear that Britain was so closely involved in the talks, and so had good reason to decide whether diplomatic options had been exhausted and a US attack was necessary.

A former official who was briefed on the Geneva talks by some of the participants said: “Witkoff and Kushner did not bring a US technical team with them. They used Grossi as their technical expert, but that is not his job. So Jonathan Powell took his own team.

One source said he was in the building at Oman’s ambassadorial residence in Cologny, Geneva, acting as an adviser, reflecting widespread concern about the US expertise on the talks represented by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy on several issues.

Powell’s presence at the talks, and his close knowledge of how they were progressing, was confirmed by three sources.

Two days after the talks ended , and after a date had been agreed for a further round of technical talks in Vienna, the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran.

Powell thought progress had been made in Geneva in late February and that the deal proposed by Iran was “surprising”

Britain’s national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, attended the final talks between the US and Iran and judged that the offer made by Tehran on its nuclear programme was significant enough to prevent a rush to war.

John Mearsheimer says that there was massive resistance from US military and intelligence to starting a war with Iran.

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Iran threatens energy assets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE after attack on its gas facilities. Iran specifically threatened Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery and its Jubail Petrochemical Complex. It also threatened the UAE’s Al Hasan Gas Field and the petrochemical plants and a refinery in the Qatar. It comes after Iran said its South Pars gas field and associated infrastructure came under attack earlier Wednesday.

“Weak On Security, Good Thing He’s Out”: Trump On Top Official’s Exit Over Iran Head of the National Counterterrorism Centre Joseph Kent resigned from his position over the US-Israel war against Iran. In his resignation letter, Kent said that Iran posed no “imminent threat” to the US and that Israeli pressure pushed Trump to start the war.

Powerful Iran parliament speaker warns Hormuz won’t return to pre-war norm Iran’s parliament speaker, who is seen as one of the last remaining influential Islamic Republic figures, warns that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will not resume on the same terms even after the current conflict is over.

Two key figures of Iranian leadership killed: Who’s next? Ali Larijani was the head of Iran’s Security Council and a key voice in the ear of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Gholamreza Soleimani was the head of the Basij militia. Both were pillars of Iran’s security apparatus. If they have indeed been taken out, the question is who replaces them, and will they take Iran down an even more hardline path?

What to know about Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant after report of projectile hitting its complex Iran and Russia have both alleged a projectile struck the grounds of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the Islamic Republic, raising the specter of a radiological incident.

The era of US dominance in economic warfare is over America has long used sanctions to coerce adversaries, but Iran and China can wield powerful economic weapons too

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USS Ford has seen war, fire and plumbing woes as it nears a record long deployment The Ford is on track to exceed the longest deployment of any aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam war. Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. James Kilby confirmed to lawmakers recently that the Navy did not expect the carrier to return until May.