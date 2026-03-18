The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart's avatar
Miriam Tiorano-Cathcart
26m

The verdict really isn’t out yet in U.S. on Iran War. We are under massive propaganda here with multiple believable scenarios being told. It is just too soon to tell. However, do feel it is important to note what some influencers are stating here. Some influencers are stating this has to do with MI6, CIA, and Mossad. They are stating intelligence agencies throwing one another under the bus. Some are suggesting this is to dismantle City of London and its financial grip for decades.

Just saying

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Naked Emperor · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture