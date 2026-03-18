"No imminent threat": UK Intelligence and US counterterrorism chief use same language on the same day to point the finger at Trump & Today's Must-Reads (18 March 2026)
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🔥Top Stories
Iran threatens Gulf energy infrastructure after gas field attack…
Iran warns Hormuz will never return to pre-war norms…
Key Iranian security figures reportedly killed in strikes…
Projectile strike raises fears over Bushehr nuclear plant safety…
Analysts warn US losing dominance in economic warfare…
China sends aid to Iran and regional allies…
USS Gerald R. Ford faces record deployment amid mounting issues…
Pentagon to mass-produce drones modeled on Iranian designs…
China stealth fighter designer disappears from official records…
Iran war accelerates AI-driven battlefield decision-making…
HMRC quietly expands surveillance capabilities…
Hedge funds warn private equity sector under severe stress…
Sri Lanka shuts down weekly to conserve fuel…
India’s steel sector hit by gas supply disruptions…
Mortgage rates set to rise as war fuels inflation fears…
Research challenges core ocean warming measurement methods…
Declassified files fuel claims of secret weather modification programs…
…and many more stories below.
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👀 Editor’s Spotlight
UK security adviser attended US-Iran talks and judged deal was within reach
Britain’s national security adviser, Jonathan Powell, attended the final talks between the US and Iran and judged that the offer made by Tehran on its nuclear programme was significant enough to prevent a rush to war.
Powell thought progress had been made in Geneva in late February and that the deal proposed by Iran was “surprising”
Two days after the talks ended, and after a date had been agreed for a further round of technical talks in Vienna, the US and Israel launched the attack on Iran.
Powell’s presence at the talks, and his close knowledge of how they were progressing, was confirmed by three sources.
One source said he was in the building at Oman’s ambassadorial residence in Cologny, Geneva, acting as an adviser, reflecting widespread concern about the US expertise on the talks represented by Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Trump’s special envoy on several issues.
A former official who was briefed on the Geneva talks by some of the participants said: “Witkoff and Kushner did not bring a US technical team with them. They used Grossi as their technical expert, but that is not his job. So Jonathan Powell took his own team.
The UK saw no compelling evidence of an imminent threat of an Iranian missile attack on Europe, or of Iran securing a nuclear weapon. This is the first time it has become clear that Britain was so closely involved in the talks, and so had good reason to decide whether diplomatic options had been exhausted and a US attack was necessary.
“No imminent threat”: U.S. Counterterrorism Center head resigns over Iran war
Joe Kent, who led the National Counterterrorism Center and was a top aide to intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, became the first senior Trump administration official to resign over the war in Iran.
Kent’s stinging rebuke — that Trump launched the war under pressure from Israel despite Iran posing “no imminent threat” to the U.S. — underscores the discomfort some in the “America First” camp feel about the war.
Trumpworld is now bracing for an expected Tucker Carlson interview of Kent
“I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”
🎞️ Worth Watching
John Mearsheimer says that there was massive resistance from US military and intelligence to starting a war with Iran.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics
Iran threatens energy assets in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE after attack on its gas facilities.
Iran specifically threatened Saudi Arabia’s Samref Refinery and its Jubail Petrochemical Complex. It also threatened the UAE’s Al Hasan Gas Field and the petrochemical plants and a refinery in the Qatar. It comes after Iran said its South Pars gas field and associated infrastructure came under attack earlier Wednesday.
“Weak On Security, Good Thing He’s Out”: Trump On Top Official’s Exit Over Iran
Head of the National Counterterrorism Centre Joseph Kent resigned from his position over the US-Israel war against Iran. In his resignation letter, Kent said that Iran posed no “imminent threat” to the US and that Israeli pressure pushed Trump to start the war.
Powerful Iran parliament speaker warns Hormuz won’t return to pre-war norm
Iran’s parliament speaker, who is seen as one of the last remaining influential Islamic Republic figures, warns that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz will not resume on the same terms even after the current conflict is over.
Two key figures of Iranian leadership killed: Who’s next?
Ali Larijani was the head of Iran’s Security Council and a key voice in the ear of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Gholamreza Soleimani was the head of the Basij militia. Both were pillars of Iran’s security apparatus. If they have indeed been taken out, the question is who replaces them, and will they take Iran down an even more hardline path?
What to know about Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant after report of projectile hitting its complex
Iran and Russia have both alleged a projectile struck the grounds of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in the Islamic Republic, raising the specter of a radiological incident.
The era of US dominance in economic warfare is over
America has long used sanctions to coerce adversaries, but Iran and China can wield powerful economic weapons too
China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq
China has decided to offer emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq in the hope of easing the humanitarian plight faced by local people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday.
USS Ford has seen war, fire and plumbing woes as it nears a record long deployment
The Ford is on track to exceed the longest deployment of any aircraft carrier since the end of the Vietnam war. Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. James Kilby confirmed to lawmakers recently that the Navy did not expect the carrier to return until May.
Labour’s attack on jury trials will change our Constitution
Labour are not only betraying the finest traditions of their own party, but also eight hundred years of legal heritage. The right to trial by jury can be traced back to Magna Carta and began England’s escape from feudalism towards becoming a free society.
Technology
Pentagon plans to mass produce attack drone used in Iran war
The Pentagon is planning to mass produce one-way LUCAS attack drones, which have been deployed by US forces in the current war in the Middle East after they were created by reverse-engineering Iran’s cheap and deadly Shahed system.
UK drone interceptor start-up in funding talks at $1bn-plus valuation
Cambridge Aerospace is focused on developing cheaper air defence systems
Chief Designer of China’s J-20 Stealth Fighter Disappears From Elite Academic Roster
The name and biography of Yang Wei, former vice president of the state-owned Aviation Industry Corp. of China, were recently removed from the official online roster of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
Iran war shows how AI speeds up military ‘kill chains’
The US-Israel war on Iran has been described as “the first AI war”. But recent deployments of artificial intelligence are, in fact, the latest in a long history of technological developments that prize a need for speed in the military “kill chain”.
How HMRC has been quietly building surveillance capabilities
The UK’s tax and customs authority has been quietly amassing an arsenal of surveillance technology, signing contracts with companies that supply mobile phone tracking equipment for downloading the content of mobile devices.
Free Speech in the Digital Age: From Natural Right to Digital Credential
By regulating online speech and expanding digital ID systems, governments are turning the natural right to free expression into a licensed activity.
Finance/Economy
Wall St underestimates private capital problems, says top credit hedge fund
Davidson Kempner’s Tony Yoseloff warns a substantial portion of PE firms are already “stressed or distressed”
Fund managers increased their cash reserves at the outset of war by the most since COVID emerged
The war in Iran has redrawn the investment map and forced a dramatic revision of prospects for the global economy, evidenced by Bank of America’s fund manager survey for March.
U.S. SEC issues first-ever definitions for what crypto assets are securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shared the informal guidance it’ll use to classify crypto securities alongside its sister agency overseeing commodities.
India’s steel industry is facing a gas supply shortage
Disruptions in fuel supplies and maritime operations, amid the escalation in the Middle East, have begun to affect companies
Fire at Libya’s Sharara Field Triggers Oil Flow Reroute
The Sharara field is a regular target for warring political and military factions in Libya, which boasts the biggest oil reserves in Africa, at an estimated 48 billion barrels.
Sri Lanka declares Wednesdays off as Asian countries try to conserve fuel
Sri Lanka has declared every Wednesday a holiday for public institutions to conserve fuel as the island nation grapples with possible shortages in the wake of the US and Israel’s war with Iran.
Final sub-4% mortgage rates are about to vanish
Mortgage rates are essentially rising because the war in the Middle East has stoked inflation fears.
Man-Made Climate Change
“Climate Whiplash” means BOM needs more of your money to be more wrong than ever before
The Soothsayers of Weather have come up with a new spooky fundraising term — “Climate Whiplash”. It’s multi-purpose: it’s a handy excuse for their failures at the same time as a plea for more cash.
New Research: South Australia’s Mid-Holocene Sea Surface Temperatures Were 4°C Warmer Than Today
A new sea surface temperature reconstruction uses mollusc fossil evidence to affirm southern Australia was 4°C warmer than today (23°C versus 19°C) during both the mid-Holocene (MH, 8000 to 5000 years ago) and Last Interglacial (LIG, 125,000 to 116,000 years ago).
A New Study Challenges the Climate Establishment’s Key Warming Metric
An international team of scientists has published a study arguing that the primary method used to estimate global ocean heat content — a central metric used in modern climate assessments — may be fundamentally flawed.
Health
CIA accused of ‘poisoning the sky’ with toxins as files expose secret weather control agenda
The documents, declassified in 2003, discussed the controversial topic of weather modification, the tactic of launching rockets or using planes to dump chemicals into the atmosphere that alter the climate and local storm systems.
💎 Fascinating Finds
Not everyone has an internal monologue
Your inner monologue may be less constant than you think—more like a fridge light that turns on when you look.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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The verdict really isn’t out yet in U.S. on Iran War. We are under massive propaganda here with multiple believable scenarios being told. It is just too soon to tell. However, do feel it is important to note what some influencers are stating here. Some influencers are stating this has to do with MI6, CIA, and Mossad. They are stating intelligence agencies throwing one another under the bus. Some are suggesting this is to dismantle City of London and its financial grip for decades.
Just saying