Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

The widely accepted story of the founding of America is that The Mayflower delivered the first settlers from Plymouth to the New World in 1620. Yet in reality, the Jamestown settlers had already become the first English-speaking outpost thirteen years earlier in 1607. The Secret Founding of America introduces these two groups of founders - the Planting Fathers, who established the earliest settlements along essentially Christian lines, and the Founding Fathers, who unified the colonies with the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution - and it argues that the new nation, conceived in liberty, was the Freemasons' first step towards a new world order.

Drawing on original findings and an in-depth understanding of the political and philosophical realities of the time, historian Nicholas Hagger charts the connections between Gosnold and Smith, Templars and Jacobites, and secret societies and libertarian ideals. He also explains how the influence of German Illuminati worked on the constructors of the new republic, and shows the hand of Freemasonry at work at every turning point in America's history, from Civil War to today's global struggles for democracy.

You can buy the book here.

Share