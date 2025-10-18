The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

The Naked Emperor’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
43m

I have been referring to net zero as a genocidal tool for years. This was written right after Trumps election.

https://worldyturnings.wordpress.com/2024/11/20/your-action-is-required/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gavin's avatar
Gavin
44m

CO2 is plant food.

for best results should be 'bout 900ppm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Naked Emperor
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture