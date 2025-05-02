📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 62,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

White House has “no specific timeline” to release Epstein files…

RFK Jr. plans placebo testing for all new vaccines…

Florida bans weather modification tech…

Sam Altman rolls out dystopian iris-scanning orb in U.S…

Digital ID is a threat to freedom—governments can’t be trusted with your data…

U.S.–Iran nuclear talks postponed as Trump warns buyers of Iranian oil…

Trump tariffs could cost Apple $900M—more iPhones will be made in India…

UK to ban gas boilers in new homes—solar panels to be mandatory by 2026…

Blair’s “climate reset” hides push for global technocratic rule via AI…

Europe will cling to doomed Net Zero dream despite crises and rising costs…

and much, much more….

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative. Start with a free 7-day trial!

📖 Today’s Book

The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg

🔒 Paid Content - Free 7-Day Trial!

Break free from the mainstream narrative! Gain access to today’s full stories and join the thousands of readers who rely on our curated summaries for a complete view of the news landscape. See for yourself with a 7-day free trial.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying: