📰 Reaching over 76,000 followers worldwide - join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

Welcome to your daily dose of curated news and insights from across the globe! Save time, cut through the noise and stay informed with the news that truly matters.

🔥 Top Stories

UK military chief warns “sons and daughters” must be ready to fight Russia…

DEI created a ‘lost generation’ nobody in media discusses…

BBC vows to fight Trump’s $5bn defamation lawsuit…

Bondi terror exposes uncomfortable truths about Muslim antisemitism…

US destroys three more Venezuelan boats after fentanyl WMD move…

EU pushes surveillance rules shielding elites, monitoring everyone else…

FBI to hand Congress memos undermining DOJ case for Trump raid…

Canada’s new hate-speech bill deepens widening sectarian divides…

Banks caught using flawed climate study to justify net-zero push…

Home battery rebates funnel millions to wealthy under climate guise…

Vaccinology’s second ‘big lie’ exposed: false placebos in trials…

Latest covid-vaccine study uses shaky assumptions to inflate safety…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

📖 Today’s Book

The Giver by Lois Lowry Twelve-year-old Jonas lives in a seemingly ideal world. Not until he is given his life assignment as the Receiver does he begin to understand the dark secrets behind his fragile community.

💬 What Our Subscribers Are Saying:

“This daily collection is most informative. Even if I had the time I would not find this much relevant content”

📊 Readers’ Poll

Link Access Reminder - If a headline provides two links:

1️⃣ First → original paywalled version

2️⃣ Second → free archived version

If a link doesn’t work, comment below and I’ll fix it.

Share

🔦 Editor’s Spotlight

We start the day off with the UK armed forces chief ramping up the fear-mongering again by telling the nation’s “sons and daughters” that they must be ready to fight Russia. After you, Mate. My sons and daughters will only be fighting once the sons and daughters of every politician and war-mongerer have been called up. To some this might seem trivial, just a way for the military-industrial complex to siphon off more money into their pockets. But it’s not trivial, it’s as deadly as war. When that money disappearing means hospitals no longer function, masses of people die. When lack of funds mean yet another motorcyclist dies going though another pothole on our third-world standard roads, along with the family that swerved to miss him, it’s no longer just an accounting issue. I could go on and on and on…

DEI might sound all warm, inclusive and nice but it has actually created a “Lost Generation” of white male millennials. It seems “Inclusion” is not meant for all groups.

Trump has launched his multi-billion Dollar defamation suit against the BBC, which will end up costing the tax-payer heavily, but it will be a joy to watch the BBC held to proper account for once.

Would you Adam and Eve it? (a bit of cockney-rhyming slang for you non-Brits), we can’t meaningfully measure global mean temperature. Which means we can’t really tell if the world is warming. It all depends on the averaging formula you use and low and behold, climate science is using the method that is most favourable to them.

And finally, vaccines. The FDA will refuse to rubber-stamp Pfizer’s mRNA flu vaccines without better safety data. “But they’re going to kill people”, cry the vaccine cult. No, today’s articles show how false placebos hide ineffectiveness and toxicity while another examines how Covid vaccine safety is exaggerated by using dodgy relative-risk tricks.

Plus lots lots more, so keep reading…