** Don’t forget to like, like, like…and share…oh and, of course, subscribe! Thanks!

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔥Top Stories

Trump sacks border chief and has ‘very good call’ with Walz…

DHS locks Bovino out of his socials…

Far-left protest machine turns death into coordinated insurgency…

Starmer and Carney exposed as globalist order fractures…

Poland’s grid hit with never-before-seen wiper malware…

Britain rolls out facial recognition, policing becomes data extraction…

Goldman’s top precious metals trader exits amid uncertainty…

Billionaires brace for 2026’s next systemic shock…

CO2 drives India greening despite no warming…

NHS battery shortage forces deaf patients to ration hearing aids…

Scientists warn HPV vaccine reviews overstated safety and efficacy…

Why eyewitnesses watch the same video, see different realities…

New 3D colour imaging lets scientists peer inside living bodies…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

As soon as the incandescent light bulb ban was announced I knew I should stock up - but life took over and I never did. Did you?

The EU started banning the bulbs in 2009, the UK in 2016 and the US in 2023. All in the name of Net Zero, of course - the aim being to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. But as with everything connected to the fanatical, Net Zero idealogues, long-term consequences and interfering with complex systems was not considered.

And so we come to the latest study which shows what swapping your incandescent bulbs to LEDs may have done to your health.

Humans have evolved for millions of years under the full-spectrum light provided by the sun. As a result, our biology depends on more than just the visible colours we can perceive. In particular, our mitochondria, the battery packs in our cells, respond differently in different wavelengths. Blue light impairs function whilst red and infrared wavelengths support health.