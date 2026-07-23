Editor’s Spotlight

Heatwaves caused by fall in pollution

Worth Watching

The Left’s War On The Traditional Family

Quick Hits

Politics/Geo-politics/Global news

A new threat by Yemen’s Houthis could widen the Iran war and put another trade chokepoint at risk

Top Israeli Minister: ‘Best For Us’ If US Fights Iran While Israel Sits Out New Round of War

House Rule Advances 2027 NDAA With Section to Integrate US and Israeli Militaries

Jameela Jamil says ‘British people are the most evil people in history’ as she admonishes her fellow compatriots in anti-colonial podcast tirade

US intelligence investigating Russia’s role in Iranian attacks on CIA facilities

Daniel Siad Who Supplied Models To Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead

New education chief called spelling tests ‘draconian’, newly resurfaced comments reveal

The Multipolaristas’ China-Maxxing

Inside Ukraine’s Kill Zone

Technology

GPT-5.6 overturns a nearly 30-year-old mathematical conjecture

UK’s Ofcom Seeks Wider Powers After American Forum Fine Fails

Top American AI execs sound alarm on Chinese models

Finance/Economy/Energy

Major pivot: Academic says — get used to a few blackouts to keep costs down

Man-Made Climate Change

Media Blames Climate Change For West Africa Rainfall, Buries Real Culprit

Health

Tracking the Trump administration’s favors to the pesticide industry

Nearly all countries overuse powerful antibiotics, global study finds

Health Secretary took thousands from private health-linked donors

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Fascinating Finds

Global Hunger Falls From 35% in 1970 to 7.8%

Kindness emerges intuitively in young children before reflection catches up, study finds

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

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