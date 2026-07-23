New research shows heatwaves caused by less pollution in the sky & Today's Must-Reads (23 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
Heatwaves caused by fall in pollution
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Worth Watching
The Left’s War On The Traditional Family
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
A new threat by Yemen’s Houthis could widen the Iran war and put another trade chokepoint at risk
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Top Israeli Minister: ‘Best For Us’ If US Fights Iran While Israel Sits Out New Round of War
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House Rule Advances 2027 NDAA With Section to Integrate US and Israeli Militaries
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Jameela Jamil says ‘British people are the most evil people in history’ as she admonishes her fellow compatriots in anti-colonial podcast tirade
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US intelligence investigating Russia’s role in Iranian attacks on CIA facilities
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Daniel Siad Who Supplied Models To Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead
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New education chief called spelling tests ‘draconian’, newly resurfaced comments reveal
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The Multipolaristas’ China-Maxxing
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Inside Ukraine’s Kill Zone
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Technology
GPT-5.6 overturns a nearly 30-year-old mathematical conjecture
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UK’s Ofcom Seeks Wider Powers After American Forum Fine Fails
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Top American AI execs sound alarm on Chinese models
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Major pivot: Academic says — get used to a few blackouts to keep costs down
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Man-Made Climate Change
Media Blames Climate Change For West Africa Rainfall, Buries Real Culprit
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Health
Tracking the Trump administration’s favors to the pesticide industry
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Nearly all countries overuse powerful antibiotics, global study finds
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Health Secretary took thousands from private health-linked donors
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Fascinating Finds
Global Hunger Falls From 35% in 1970 to 7.8%
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Kindness emerges intuitively in young children before reflection catches up, study finds
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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