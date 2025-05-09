📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 63,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Xi Jinping likens U.S. to fascist forces ahead of Putin summit…

Iran warns U.S. and Israel: “We will open the gates of hell” if attacked…

China’s April exports surge 8.1% ahead of critical U.S. trade talks…

UK’s Rachel Reeves set to miss fiscal rules by £60bn…

U.S. and Russia in quiet talks to restore gas flow to Europe via Ukraine…

Mega-rich Baby Boomers flee UK in tax-triggered “silver tsunami”…

Inside CBDCs’ anti-Trump rebrand…

Only 13% of Brits say Net Zero outweighs cost-of-living concerns…

Cyclist says Moderna vaccine left her needing a pacemaker, wished she was dead…

Vaccine refusal criminalized in Singapore—up to 12 months in prison possible…

📖 Today’s Book

Tavistock Institute: Social Engineering the Masses by Daniel Estulin

