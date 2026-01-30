** Be smart - click the heart (Like button!)

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔥Top Stories

North Korea fires nuclear-capable missiles…

Iran drills with China and Russia as blocs harden…

Ai Weiwei: West forfeited moral authority on human rights…

Britain’s speech laws threaten America’s First Amendment reach…

Gabbard claims Obama-led Russiagate coup…

The new age of empires: US, China, Russia as predators…

Digital ID grid already exists — money is the final lock…

Trump Fed favourite Warsh tied to Bilderberg steering circle…

London’s klepto-capital machine keeps laundering the world…

Shakespeare rebranded as black Jewish woman…

NHS registers newborns as ‘theybies’…

Two decades on, Gore’s climate narrative remains uncorrected…

Officials downplayed AstraZeneca heart-damage reports…

Vitalists rise: longevity movement declaring death “wrong”…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

The anthropomorphic climate change narratives are failing so quickly now, they almost have to adjust their headlines in real time.

Remember when you were told that evil humans trying to stay warm meant that polar bears were drowning? Fake news.

Remember when the climate idealogues implied that you should starve your own family and instead use your hard earned cash to pay for expensive renewable energy, rather than use cheap fossil fuels, because you were causing Arctic sea ice to melt and therefore killing polar bears? More fake news.

And remember when you were bombarded with images of skinny, starving polar bears to pull on your heart (and purse) strings? Yep, more fake news. The iconic starving bear image was probably just a sick bear.

So now on to the new narrative - climate change causing fat polar bears.