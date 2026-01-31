** WAIT - You almost forgot to hit the like button - Thanks!

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔥Top Stories

Tehran tests diplomacy as war footing quietly hardens…

Putin meets Iran’s security chief…

ICE expands ‘mega’ detention warehouses across America…

Don Lemon arrested…

Musk’s “anger algorithm” accused of engineering polarization…

SpaceX–xAI merger hints at AI infrastructure moving into orbit…

America pushes back against Britain’s online censorship export…

Apple buys Israeli AI startup that monitors whispering…

BBC told to end diversity “shoehorning” in period dramas…

Judges’ climate guidance attacked as ideological capture of law…

AI mammography shows higher sensitivity with less workload…

Quarter-million cancer papers flagged as potentially fake…

Industry moves to gut citizen petitions against toxic chemicals…

Mitochondria revealed as hidden immune signaling networks…

…and many more stories below.

👉 Don’t miss a single story! Become a Paid Subscriber for full access and support independent journalism that challenges the narrative.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

Holy moly - another tranche of the Epstein files have been released and I’m both horrified and not surprised.

More importantly, why have these files been released? And why now? One thing is for certain - to me anyway - it is not for any kind of justice. The authorities have been aware of the contents of these files for years and nothing has happened. Leaked details and images appear and the celebrities concerned carry on scott-free. Furthermore, the names of the perpetrators would be unredacted rather than victims themselves!

Without going into the accuracies of any allegations, here is a selection of the revelations that mainstream media is reporting on today:

Pictures appearing to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (Prince Andrew) kneeling on all fours over a female lying on the ground

Concerning allegations about Trump, which the DOJ says are “untrue and sensationalist”

Epstein emails claiming Bill Gates caught an STD and wanted to hide it from his former wife Melissa

Elon Musk asking to visit Epstein’s Island

Payment of £10,000 to Peter Mandelson’s partner

Go online and far worse has been revealed - including torture, murder, rape and paedophilia. Things so disgusting that by even typing them I would corrupt my brain, so I won’t.

So why have these files been released and why now?

Firstly, this desensitises and redpills the ‘normies’ who would just shout ‘conspiracy’ if you ever started a sentence with ‘Epstein.’ But why would the powers that be, who have controlled these files for so long, want to desensitise the general masses?

Is it to demoralise them, as they realise that almost anyone they admired has probably taken part in some depraved, satanic ritual? Most people live normal, relatively decent lives and so naively believe these disgusting acts would only be undertaken by scum bags who have been locked up long ago. When in reality, many of the people governing us, writing and enforcing our laws, running the banks and big businesses and keeping tight reigns on the scientific community are in someway or another compromised.

Suddenly, this lifts the veil from Mr and Mrs Normies’ eyes. They realise that whilst they struggle to provide for their families, always trying to remain decent, a hidden underworld of debauchers are ruling them in plain sight. And whilst the Normie family get thrown in jail for a small missed tax payment, the dark elite are allowed to get away with horrific acts.

And a demoralised population is a pliable population.

Who gathers this kompromat? US intelligence? Israeli intelligence? British intelligence? Probably a mixture of all of them.

And why release this tranche now? It swamps social media and dominates the newspapers which tells us that, as well as lifting the veil, there is something big that needs muting. Is it an attack on Iran in the next few days? Only time will tell.

Tell me your thoughts in the comments below.

🎞️ Worth Watching

The social engineering and propaganda techniques used to shape your thinking and behaviour.

Share

🥊 Quick Hits

Politics

Tehran braces for war while testing the limits of diplomacy Tehran appears to have taken the US military buildup near Iran seriously, but shows no sign of softening its rhetoric or accepting Washington’s terms while it explores limited diplomatic channels.

Putin receives top Iranian security chief Larijani Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday with the head of Iran’s top security body, Ali Larijani, who was on a previously unannounced visit to Moscow amid tensions with the United States, the Kremlin says.

ICE Begins Buying ‘Mega’ Warehouse Detention Centers Across US Plans for such centers and jails in nearly two dozen communities have sparked protests over suitability, proximity to homes and schools.

Don Lemon Arrested by US Agents Over ICE Protest Coverage US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on X on Friday that she had ordered the arrest of Lemon and three others over what she described as “the coordinated attack” on a church in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Technology

Elon Musk’s anger algorithm that polarises our politics Elon Musk has lifted the lid on the computer code fuelling aggressive public discourse on X. If not rewritten it will continue to stoke division and extremism

Elon to Merge SpaceX and xAI “The lowest cost place to put AI will be in space,” Musk said during an interview in Davos last week. “And that will be true within two years, maybe three at the latest.”

More than a quarter of Britons say they fear losing jobs to AI in next five years Survey reveals ‘mismatched AI expectations’ between views of employers and staff over impact on careers

Apple buys Israeli startup Q.ai as the AI race heats up Apple has acquired Q.ai, an Israeli startup specializing in imaging and machine learning, particularly technologies that enable devices to interpret whispered speech and enhance audio in noisy environments.

The FTC’s Privacy Paradox: Guarding Kids by Tracking All Users Despite promises of privacy, the FTC’s new age verification remedy hinges on tracking users’ behavior across the web.

How Americans Are Fighting a British Censorship Invasion A new bill in Wyoming aims to defend Americans against the U.K.’s online regulators.

Ideology

BBC told to stop ‘tick box’ diversity casting The broadcaster is so keen to include ethnic minorities in its programmes that representation is being “shoe-horned” into inappropriate settings such as period dramas.

Man-made Climate Change

‘Shockingly Inappropriate’: Legal Experts Slam Judges’ Guide Over Climate Bias Claims A gold-standard guide used by judges nationwide to address subjects they are not particularly versed in is drawing criticism over the latest edition’s inclusion of purported ideological bias focused on its climate section.

Health

Interval cancer, sensitivity, and specificity comparing AI-supported mammography screening with standard double reading without AI AI-supported mammography screening showed consistently favourable outcomes compared with standard double reading, with a non-inferior interval cancer rate, fewer interval cancers with unfavourable characteristics, higher sensitivity, and the same specificity, while also reducing screen reading workload.

Fake cancer research from China and Iran flood scientific journals, study reveals At least 250,000 published papers on cancer research have been flagged as potentially false, in the analysis of 2.6 million cancer studies between 1999 and 2024.

No More Citizen Petitions? Industry Lobbies Congress to Weaken Key Protections Against Toxic Chemicals Months after a federal judge ordered the EPA to regulate fluoride over risks to children’s brains, industry-backed lawmakers are advancing legislation to dismantle the Toxic Substances Control Act. Experts say the overhaul would block future citizen petitions, shield the EPA from court scrutiny, and undo the very legal tools that made the fluoride case possible. Share

💎 Fascinating Finds

Genetics play a larger part in lifespan than previously thought A person’s lifespan may be up to 55% heritable, according to new research.

From metabolism to disease: Mitochondria’s hidden signaling networks unveiled The structural and functional characteristics of mitochondria shape their role as signaling organelles, with far-reaching effects regarding immune responses, inflammatory processes, and diseases.

Why “read more” may be the most underrated thinking advice we have Reading isn’t just writing prep; together, reading and writing help writers think and generate original ideas through extended cognition.

Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.

— NE

🤝 Spread the Word and Earn Rewards

Enjoy this content? Share this newsletter with friends and family to receive exclusive perks! Earn up to 6 months complimentary access by climbing the leaderboard.

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions