New 6G can see you through walls and hear your heart beating & Today's Must-Reads (29 July 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
Editor’s Spotlight
6G can see through walls and measure heartbeat
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Worth Watching
When a liberal time traveller went back to kill Hitler
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Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Guided by Iran, Houthis may start charging for passage through Red Sea strait
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Iran to receive hundreds of Chinese shoulder-launched missiles systems in weeks
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CENTCOM: Iran’s ‘surprise attack’ on US forces intercepted
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Zelensky and Netanyahu meet Trump as wars in Ukraine and Iran drag on
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FA ‘deeply concerned’ over FIFA plan to sell $4bn stake in its competitions
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This European country launched a task force to target ‘hate speech.’ Now a journalist who insulted politicians is going to prison.
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Trump dealt major blow in explosive $10B BBC lawsuit… as he’s ordered to turn over secret financial records
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Sen. Rand Paul says Fauci’s private diary shows a big ‘level of dishonesty’
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Technology
The AI Future Is for Everyone
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China’s reported chip breakthrough comes with some big caveats
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UK Committee Hears Calls to Expand the Online Safety Act’s Powers
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Russia puts Telegram founder Durov on a wanted list over charges of aiding terrorism
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Finance/Economy/Energy
Will Social Security Be There When You Retire? 47% Of Americans Say No
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Man-Made Climate Change
Climate Sceptics Are Not the Problem
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The Latest Wildfire Panic is Refuted by Data
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Health
Johnson & Johnson reaches proposed $5.5B settlement to resolve talc lawsuits tied to ovarian cancer claims
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Trump Turns Up the Heat on RFK Jr. to Cut Back Childhood Vaccines
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Fascinating Finds
Tell Me No L.I.E.S.: A New Framework for Propaganda Analysis
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Cracking the code: can AI help us decipher ancient languages?
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Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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Don’t buy this propaganda crap. Trump has known that vaccines cause autism since at least 2014 and has done nothing. Trump even boasted about the ridiculous Covid shots.
This is just pre-Midterms fluff to deceive the Medical Freedom voters that RFK Jr. and Trump sold out.
The article talks about Trump wanting to “Study” vaccines and autism. Remember what Trump did to the last vaccine Autism study!
“Trump Turns Up the Heat on RFK Jr. to Cut Back Childhood Vaccines
At a May lunch at the president’s golf course in northern Virginia, President Trump asked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., why he wasn’t doing more to probe the alleged connection between vaccines and autism, …Now, it was the commander in chief who was pushing to make the study of vaccines and autism more of a priority. The president steers nearly every conversation with his health secretary back to the issue, some of the people said.”
WRT your article “Will Social Security Be There When You Retire? 47% Of Americans Say No
There is a confidence problem, particularly with current projections showing the Social Security trust fund will be empty by 2032, a mere six years from now, requiring either big tax hikes or benefit cuts or both to remain solvent.”
Sadly there’s another solution as noted in the following comment I made on another article.
“What’s amazing is when I was taking MBA classes 50 years ago, it was well known that when the Boomers retired Social Security was financially unsustainable.
What we primarily discussed as solutions included increased takes, wealth cutoffs for eligibility, and wealth taxes. Only large wealth taxes realistically created enough cash to cover projected shortfalls.
Unfortunately, there was another solution we never considered.
Culling Grannies. (Like the fake Covid Crisis) They want you dead if you are a worthless eater.”
The Deep States motto should be KILL GRANNY, SAVE SOCIAL SECURITY! Of course, the Covid Granny Culling Project will be a footnote compared with the coming Great Trump Famine Grannyocide.