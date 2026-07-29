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Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
1h

Don’t buy this propaganda crap. Trump has known that vaccines cause autism since at least 2014 and has done nothing. Trump even boasted about the ridiculous Covid shots.

This is just pre-Midterms fluff to deceive the Medical Freedom voters that RFK Jr. and Trump sold out.

The article talks about Trump wanting to “Study” vaccines and autism. Remember what Trump did to the last vaccine Autism study!

“Trump Turns Up the Heat on RFK Jr. to Cut Back Childhood Vaccines 

At a May lunch at the president’s golf course in northern Virginia, President Trump asked Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., why he wasn’t doing more to probe the alleged connection between vaccines and autism, …Now, it was the commander in chief who was pushing to make the study of vaccines and autism more of a priority. The president steers nearly every conversation with his health secretary back to the issue, some of the people said.”

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Vic Hughes's avatar
Vic Hughes
2h

WRT your article “Will Social Security Be There When You Retire? 47% Of Americans Say No

There is a confidence problem, particularly with current projections showing the Social Security trust fund will be empty by 2032, a mere six years from now, requiring either big tax hikes or benefit cuts or both to remain solvent.”

Sadly there’s another solution as noted in the following comment I made on another article.

“What’s amazing is when I was taking MBA classes 50 years ago, it was well known that when the Boomers retired Social Security was financially unsustainable.

What we primarily discussed as solutions included increased takes, wealth cutoffs for eligibility, and wealth taxes. Only large wealth taxes realistically created enough cash to cover projected shortfalls.

Unfortunately, there was another solution we never considered.

Culling Grannies. (Like the fake Covid Crisis) They want you dead if you are a worthless eater.”

The Deep States motto should be KILL GRANNY, SAVE SOCIAL SECURITY! Of course, the Covid Granny Culling Project will be a footnote compared with the coming Great Trump Famine Grannyocide.

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