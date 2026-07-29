6G can see through walls and measure heartbeat

When a liberal time traveller went back to kill Hitler

Guided by Iran, Houthis may start charging for passage through Red Sea strait

Iran to receive hundreds of Chinese shoulder-launched missiles systems in weeks

CENTCOM: Iran’s ‘surprise attack’ on US forces intercepted

Zelensky and Netanyahu meet Trump as wars in Ukraine and Iran drag on

FA ‘deeply concerned’ over FIFA plan to sell $4bn stake in its competitions

This European country launched a task force to target ‘hate speech.’ Now a journalist who insulted politicians is going to prison.

Trump dealt major blow in explosive $10B BBC lawsuit… as he’s ordered to turn over secret financial records