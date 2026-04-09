NATO Chief says world safer thanks to US-Israel war & Today's Must-Reads (9 April 2026)
Exposing the narrative with the latest news, studies, reports and articles!
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👀 Worth Watching
Final Betrayal: How Technocracy Destroyed America
America has been treacherously betrayed by arch-Technocrats who have taken over Washington, DC. The Dark Enlightenment wants to turn us into a monarchy. Tokenization is flipping us into an asset-based economic system where you “will own nothing”. AI is shoving us into a digital Gulag.
🥊 Quick Hits
Politics/Geo-politics/Global news
Rutte the ‘Trump Whisperer’ Faces a Fresh Test as Trump Turns on NATO over Iran
Asked whether the world is safer thanks to the U.S.-Israel war, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said: “Absolutely.”
Trump promises to ‘destroy’ Iran in furious statement as ceasefire falls apart in 24hrs
Part of the post read: “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”
The US and Iran Have Blueprints for a Hormuz Deal
The strait’s status has changed, and what was a free waterway before the hostilities began is today at the very least a controlled one. The answer to the strait’s future can probably be found in treaties that govern other maritime chokepoints, such as the Bosporus and the Danish straits, which preserve free navigation while giving coastal states rights over them.
‘Poorly run, piece of ice’: Trump targets Greenland again as Iran war deepens NATO rift
In a Truth Social post Wednesday evening stateside, Trump said that “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!”
Trump Weighs Punishing Certain NATO Countries Over Lack of Iran War Support
The proposal would involve moving U.S. troops out of North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries deemed unhelpful to the Iran war effort and station them in countries that were more supportive of the U.S. military campaign.
Israel Furious as US-Iran Ceasefire Leaves Tel Aviv Out of Talks
Israel reacted with anger after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with Donald Trump reportedly accepting a ten-point proposal from Iran. Tel Aviv found itself excluded from the negotiations, raising serious concerns among its leadership.
Scenes of devastation after Israel bombs Lebanon 100 times in 10 minutes
Israeli strikes rained down on residential areas and estates in central Beirut today without warning, hours after a ceasefire was announced between the US and Iran.
FBI arrests ex-Fort Bragg employee over alleged classified leak to journalist
Courtney Williams accused of sharing material with reporter examining deaths and drugs at US military base
US vs Vatican: Did Pentagon threaten Pope Leo with ‘military force’ after he criticised Trump?
A report has put the spotlight on the growing rift between the US and the Catholic Church. It claims that senior US defence officials gave a ‘bitter lecture’ to a top Vatican diplomat at the Pentagon in January after Pope Leo XIV’s speech, where he criticised a ‘diplomacy based on force’
Eligible men will be automatically registered for US military draft pool under rule change
Proposal seeks to streamline national service registration process but raises fears about prospect of young Americans being called up and sent to Iran should current conflict drag on or escalate
AI-generated Lego videos and Trump’s poo-bombing: welcome to the Iran-US slopaganda wars
When it’s hard or impossible to identify trustworthy sources, you can choose to believe whatever you find comforting, invigorating or infuriating
The Hidden World Where the Government Prepares for What No One Can See
There is a persistent tendency, deeply rooted in modern society, to assume that large-scale systems possess an inherent resilience simply because they have not yet failed completely. Stability, once experienced for long enough, begins to feel permanent, almost structural, as if it were a natural condition rather than the result of continuous maintenance. Yet history suggests something far less reassuring: complex systems rarely collapse gradually. More often, they degrade quietly, accumulate strain, and then shift abruptly into a state that no longer resembles what existed before.
Pam Bondi refuses to attend Epstein files deposition — despite subpoena
“The Department of Justice has stated Pam Bondi will not appear on April 14 for a deposition since she is no longer Attorney General and was subpoenaed in her capacity as Attorney General,” the rep for Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said Wednesday.
Technology
NHS data chief pushes for deeper rollout of Palantir technology despite outcry
Tang attracted controversy in 2024 when she agreed to be the “guest of honour” at a dinner hosted by Global Counsel, the now-defunct lobbying firm founded by Lord Peter Mandelson, which counted Palantir as a client.
It’s the end of internet anonymity as we know it (and I don’t feel fine)
Turkey’s proposal is extreme but, if you’ve been paying attention, unsurprising
Analysis Finds That Google’s AI Overviews Are Providing Misinformation at a Scale Possibly Unprecedented in the History of Human Civilization
Google has created a misinformation crisis. Studies have shown that people tend to trust what an AI tells them without question, with one report finding that only 8 percent of users actually double checked an AI’s answer.
Finance/Economy/Energy
Benefits treats: how Britain became a freeloader’s paradise
Easter-holiday treats can be expensive for hard-working families. For those on benefits they’re a breeze. A trip to the Tower of London for a family of four costs £111. But if one of the parents is on UC (or a long list of other benefits), a £107 saving is applied and the whole family can get in for just £4. Visit the Tower’s café for fish and chips and UC bags you a half-price meal (£16.95 for the rest of us).
Supermarkets set to introduce ‘dynamic pricing’ as Bank of England warns of food surges
Around a third of firms plan to introduce demand-based pricing technology within a year
Health
Sen Johnson says staff untangling Biden ‘coverup’ of COVID vax injuries across millions of files
“We’re just scratching the surface in terms of what they covered up,” Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations chair says.
💎 Fascinating Finds
DNA analysis reveals new detail about Shroud of Turin’s origin
Yarn used to make the Shroud of Turin may have likely come from ancient India’s Indus Valley region, according to a new DNA analysis of samples from the linen fabric believed to have been used to wrap Jesus’s crucified body.
Thanks for reading — see you tomorrow.
— NE
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What a load of BS from useless nato.