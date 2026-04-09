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America has been treacherously betrayed by arch-Technocrats who have taken over Washington, DC. The Dark Enlightenment wants to turn us into a monarchy. Tokenization is flipping us into an asset-based economic system where you “will own nothing”. AI is shoving us into a digital Gulag.

Rutte the ‘Trump Whisperer’ Faces a Fresh Test as Trump Turns on NATO over Iran Asked whether the world is safer thanks to the U.S.-Israel war, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said: “Absolutely.”

Trump promises to ‘destroy’ Iran in furious statement as ceasefire falls apart in 24hrs Part of the post read: “All U.S. Ships, Aircraft, and Military Personnel, with additional Ammunition, Weaponry, and anything else that is appropriate and necessary for the lethal prosecution and destruction of an already substantially degraded Enemy, will remain in place in, and around, Iran, until such time as the REAL AGREEMENT reached is fully complied with.”

The US and Iran Have Blueprints for a Hormuz Deal The strait’s status has changed, and what was a free waterway before the hostilities began is today at the very least a controlled one. The answer to the strait’s future can probably be found in treaties that govern other maritime chokepoints, such as the Bosporus and the Danish straits, which preserve free navigation while giving coastal states rights over them.

‘Poorly run, piece of ice’: Trump targets Greenland again as Iran war deepens NATO rift In a Truth Social post Wednesday evening stateside, Trump said that “NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!”

Trump Weighs Punishing Certain NATO Countries Over Lack of Iran War Support The proposal would involve moving U.S. troops out of North Atlantic Treaty Organization member countries deemed unhelpful to the Iran war effort and station them in countries that were more supportive of the U.S. military campaign.

Israel Furious as US-Iran Ceasefire Leaves Tel Aviv Out of Talks Israel reacted with anger after Washington and Tehran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with Donald Trump reportedly accepting a ten-point proposal from Iran. Tel Aviv found itself excluded from the negotiations, raising serious concerns among its leadership.

Scenes of devastation after Israel bombs Lebanon 100 times in 10 minutes Israeli strikes rained down on residential areas and estates in central Beirut today without warning, hours after a ceasefire was announced between the US and Iran.

FBI arrests ex-Fort Bragg employee over alleged classified leak to journalist Courtney Williams accused of sharing material with reporter examining deaths and drugs at US military base

US vs Vatican: Did Pentagon threaten Pope Leo with ‘military force’ after he criticised Trump? A report has put the spotlight on the growing rift between the US and the Catholic Church. It claims that senior US defence officials gave a ‘bitter lecture’ to a top Vatican diplomat at the Pentagon in January after Pope Leo XIV’s speech, where he criticised a ‘diplomacy based on force’

Eligible men will be automatically registered for US military draft pool under rule change Proposal seeks to streamline national service registration process but raises fears about prospect of young Americans being called up and sent to Iran should current conflict drag on or escalate

AI-generated Lego videos and Trump’s poo-bombing: welcome to the Iran-US slopaganda wars When it’s hard or impossible to identify trustworthy sources, you can choose to believe whatever you find comforting, invigorating or infuriating

The Hidden World Where the Government Prepares for What No One Can See There is a persistent tendency, deeply rooted in modern society, to assume that large-scale systems possess an inherent resilience simply because they have not yet failed completely. Stability, once experienced for long enough, begins to feel permanent, almost structural, as if it were a natural condition rather than the result of continuous maintenance. Yet history suggests something far less reassuring: complex systems rarely collapse gradually. More often, they degrade quietly, accumulate strain, and then shift abruptly into a state that no longer resembles what existed before.