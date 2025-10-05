Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne

The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne is a classic novel set in Puritanical Boston in the mid-17th century. It tells the story of Hester Prynne, a young woman who is publicly shamed and ostracized for having a child out of wedlock. Hester is forced to wear a scarlet “A” on her clothing to signify her status as an adulterer. As she struggles to survive in a Puritanical society that is unforgiving of her sins, Hester is eventually able to redeem herself through her strong will and determination. The novel examines themes of sin, guilt, and repentance in a powerful way. Throughout the novel, readers are able to explore the inner workings of Hester’s mind and understand the consequences of her actions and how they affected those around her. The Scarlet Letter is an emotionally charged and thought-provoking story that is sure to stay with readers long after they finish the book.



Nathaniel Hawthorne (1804-1864) was an American novelist and short story writer whose works are deeply rooted in Puritanism, a branch of Protestantism that originated in England during the 16th century. Hawthorne’s stories are often based on moral and religious themes and explore the psychological complexities of guilt, sin, and pride. He is best known for his novels The Scarlet Letter (1850) and The House of the Seven Gables (1851). Hawthorne was born in Salem, Massachusetts and was a descendant of a Puritan family of English origin. He attended Bowdoin College, where he befriended the poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow. After graduating in 1825, Hawthorne moved back to Salem and wrote his first novel, Fanshawe, which was published in 1828. He then wrote a series of short stories for magazines and journals, including “Young Goodman Brown” and “The Minister’s Black Veil.” In 1842, Hawthorne moved to Concord, Massachusetts, where he wrote The Scarlet Letter, a novel about a woman who is publicly shamed for having a child out of wedlock. The novel was a success and Hawthorne was recognized as a major American writer. He continued to write throughout the 1840s and 1850s, including The House of the Seven Gables and The Blithedale Romance. Hawthorne’s works remain popular today and continue to be studied by academics and readers alike. His stories explore themes of morality and religion, and his style is characterized by complex symbolism and psychological depth. Hawthorne’s works are considered to be some of the most important pieces of American literature.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share