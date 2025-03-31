📰 The Naked Emperor newsletter reaches over 58,000 followers worldwide. Join thousands of paid subscribers exposing the narrative and uncovering the real stories.

🔥 Top Stories

Tehran puts missiles on launchers, says they are ready to fire…

Iran threatens to strike UK’s Diego Garcia base if attacked…

Pentagon shifts focus to deterring a Chinese invasion of Taiwan…

Limousine from Putin’s motorcade catches fire in central Moscow…

European countries weigh deploying navy and air force to patrol Ukraine…

IDF accused of using Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza…

Pentagon launches investigation to track down national security leaks…

British couple arrested over WhatsApp messages criticising school…

FBI raids home of cryptography expert who has gone missing…

UK government blocks release of Prince Andrew files…

Jonathan Sumption says Lucy Letby may be innocent…

Nurses raise alarm over cluster of brain tumours at Massachusetts hospital…

China’s AI sector collapses as government funding dries up…

Engineer claims propulsion breakthrough could counteract gravity…

📖 Today’s Book

Toxic Sludge is Good For You: Lies, Damn Lies and the Public Relations Industry by John Stauber + Sheldon Rampton

