🔥 Top Stories
US hunts third Venezuelan oil tanker using false flag…
Moscow probes Kyiv link after bomb assassinates Russian general…
Spies overstep mandate, publicly beating drums of war…
US cybersecurity chief failed polygraph, staff placed on leave…
Israel hints at renewed Iran war…
How bureaucracy enables psychopaths to capture civilisation…
Google suddenly defends free speech as UK clamps down…
DEI era sidelined merit, enforced ideological racial hierarchy…
Gold hits record highs as faith in currencies erodes…
Jaguar collapsing after electric gamble destroys brand trust…
Young Americans abandon coasts for heartland opportunity…
Education without wisdom driving elite failure and decay…
…and many more stories below.
🔦 Editor’s Spotlight
CEO of Substack says the UK Online Safety Act has created “papers, please” for the internet.
Of course I agree with him but I don’t think Substack is doing enough, if anything to fight it. Here is my response to his article:
Chris, I appreciate the sentiment but, as CEO of Substack, you are in an extremely powerful position and if you really feel this way, how are you fighting back (or planning to)?
To me, it seems as though Substack has just rolled over and, I would argue, even gone beyond what the UK Online Safety Act actually requires.
You do not need to use facial-recognition software to provide age assurance but you have chosen this most dystopian method.
All you are legally REQUIRED to do is risk assess and moderate illegal content, and stop kids seeing porn and harmful content.
Instead YOU HAVE DECIDED to add age-verification to content which is not 18+, blurred/blocked content for UK users who refuse to video their faces and implemented a rather aggressive auto-flagging system.
Even the UK government has said you are likely over-interpreting the Act.
So, once again, I appreciate the sentiment, but do something about it, fight it. If you can’t then who can. Don’t roll over and incorporate more draconian features than necessary because you know this is just giving authoritarians ideas which they WILL legalise next time around.
Substack grew exponentially due to people flocking towards a free speech arena. Don’t let it die because your legal team thought that same free speech was too risky.
P.S - Unbelievably, I had to pay to even comment on your post. I’m happy to do that with any other author, but the CEO of Substack - come on!
