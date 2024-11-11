Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s book is:

Anatomy of the State by Murray Rothbard

Murray Rothbard was known as the state's greatest living enemy, and this book is his most powerful statement on the topic.

He explains what a state is and what it is not. He shows how it is an institution that violates all that we hold as honest and moral, and how it operates under a false cover. He shows how the state wrecks freedom, destroys civilization, and threatens all lives and property and social well being, all under the veneer of "good intentions."

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

