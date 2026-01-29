** Now at No 2 in ‘Rising Bestsellers’ in the Substack charts. Those likes are really helping and, whilst I really appreciate them, please keep on clicking that like button below!

📊 Readers’ Poll

🔥Top Stories

Trump breaks with Vance as Minneapolis story unravels…

Israeli counterterror tactics quietly imported into US immigration…

IDF now accepts Gaza toll it long dismissed…

Trump’s Iran deadline tightens as Gulf armada moves…

Cyber chief leaked sensitive files into public ChatGPT…

Epstein “transparency” becomes endless review with no end…

US compares Britain’s online censorship to Iran’s…

Digital ID expands through “convenience” and silent compliance…

Dollar weakens as markets price US political risk…

BlackRock warns bonds failing; crypto becomes hedge…

Powell admits US debt trajectory is unsustainable…

Tesla profits plunge again as decline accelerates…

US exits Paris framework as Net Zero fractures deepen…

Airports revive COVID-style health checks…

California threatens school funding over vaccination compliance…

Chernobyl wolves evolved resistance to cancer…

Study links meat-eating to reaching 100…

…and many more stories below.

🔦Editor’s Spotlight

A financial 5-sigma event means a statistically rare event that is five or more standard deviations from the mean. In theory, this means it should only happen every 14,000 years or so but it reality they occur much more often. Furthermore, clustering events happen more in financial markets, so whilst three 5-sigma events in a row is extremely rare in theory, again, in reality, it happens far more often.

But, caveats aside, three financial 5-sigma events in a row do point to major systemic pressures, especially when they all happen in one week.