Remember to add your book recommendations in the comments below.

Today’s reader recommended book is:

Gaddafi's The Green Book by Muammar Gaddafi

The Green Book is a short book setting out the political philosophy of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. The book was first published in 1975. It was "intended to be read by all people". It is said to have been inspired in part by The Little Red Book (Quotations from Chairman Mao Tse-tung). Both were widely distributed both inside and outside their country of origin, and "written in a simple, understandable style with many memorable slogans".

An English translation was issued by the Libyan People's Committee, and a bilingual English/Arabic edition was issued in London by Martin, Brian & O'Keeffe in 1976. During the Libyan Civil War, copies of the book were burned by anti-Gaddafi demonstrators.

You can buy the book here (Amazon link).

Share